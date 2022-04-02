ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Ross Colton scores 2 goals, Lightning beat Blackhawks 5-2

By The Associated Press
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton scored two goals and added an assist, Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point both had a goal and an assist and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 21 saves and improved to 13-0-0 against the Blackhawks in the regular season.

He went 1-1 during the 2015 Stanley Cup Final in which Chicago beat the Lightning in six games.

Tampa Bay’s Jon Cooper coached his 700th NHL game, becoming the 49th to do it. Calvin de Haan and Alex DeBrincat each had a goal and Kevin Lankinen turned aside 38 shots for the Blackhawks.

