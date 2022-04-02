Trending Now: April Fools, the Oscars, the new Lucky Charms Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal & more

Cinnamon Toast Crunch keeps branching out beyond cereal and we can't get enough of it!. I'll go on record by saying that Cinnamon Toast Crunch is the best cereal out there period. I love it even more as an adult than I did as a kid somehow. It's packed full of flavor and is one of those cereals that you can just eat right out of the box. However, if you choose to pour it in a bowl and mix it with milk, that's some of the best milk you'll ever drink!

