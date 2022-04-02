ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Jokes On You Comedy Show 4-1-22 | Photo Gallery

jtv.tv
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJokes On You, An April Fool’s Day Comedy Show. Michigan Theatre, 4-1-22.Five of Michigan’s best comedians:...

jtv.tv

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

ABC Renews Fan-Favorite Comedy Series for Season 2

One of TV's biggest new sitcom hits is officially returning for a second season. Abbott Elementary, which airs on ABC, has been receiving great ratings and stellar acclaim through its first season on the network. The series about a group of teachers in an underfunded Philadelphia school is tied with CBS' Ghosts for the highest-rated freshman sitcom in the 18-49 demographic. Fans have been waiting for some kind of official announcement about the fate of the series from ABC, and that word finally came down on Monday. Abbott Elementary is returning for Season 2.
TV & VIDEOS
talentrecap.com

Vicki Barbolak: Meet ‘America’s Got Talent’s Funniest Mom

Vicki Barbolak took the world by storm with her raunchy comedy routines during Season 13 of America’s Got Talent. The comedian’s tell-it-like-it-is jokes were a hit among the judges and the audience at home. She was Laugh Out Loud funny and wasn’t afraid to be open about her rollercoaster career, age, and flaws. Vicki finished the season in the Bottom 5, but she left a lasting impression on the hit show.
TV & VIDEOS
WOOD

Catch Wanda Sykes, Gwen Stafani, Jamie Lee Curtis & more stars on Jimmy Kimmel Live, March 21-25

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- ABC’s Emmy® Award-winning late-night talk show, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is back with a new lineup of star-studded guests this week! The talk show features a “diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band,” ABC says.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Variety

CBS’ ‘How We Roll’ Scores Second-Most Watched Broadcast Comedy Debut of Season Behind ‘Ghosts’

Click here to read the full article. CBS’ Pete Holmes bowling sitcom “How We Roll” entered the broadcast comedy lane on Thursday with an impressive debut audience that landed it the No. 2 slot on the 2021-2022 broadcast season’s list of freshman comedy premieres ranked by viewership. In first place is “How We Roll’s” time slot lead-in, “Ghosts,” a critical darling that has already been renewed at CBS for Season 2. In third is ABC’s “The Wonder Years” reboot from producer Lee Daniels. Based on professional bowler Tom Smallwood’s life, “How We Roll” stars Holmes as Tom, a stoic Midwest husband and...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy