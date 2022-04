The Detroit Red Wings faced a young goaltender making his NHL debut, had half a minute with two extra skaters, and still spent the night chasing their opponent. The Wings had to swallow a 5-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Friday at Little Caesars Arena, going winless for the fifth straight game. "Fire Blashill" chants broke out near the end of the night, after the Senators scored their final goal.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO