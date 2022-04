McClane Mohon hit a grand slam, and Piedmont downed Cherokee County 12-1 in Friday’s baseball action. He went 2-for-3 with two runs and four RBIs on the day. —Austin Estes, 2-for-3, double, run, two RBIs; pitched one inning of relief, allowing no hits or runs with one walk and three strikeouts.

PIEDMONT, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO