Vehicle rolls over after crashing with tree in Indian Wells
One person sustained minor injuries after a rollover crash in Indian Wells Friday evening.
The crash happened at approximately 6:54 p.m. on Highway 111 and Miles Avenue.
A spokesperson for CAL FIRE confirmed the original report was a crash between a vehicle and a tree. There were no reports of major road closures in the area.
