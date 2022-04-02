ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Wells, CA

Vehicle rolls over after crashing with tree in Indian Wells

By Jesus Reyes
One person sustained minor injuries after a rollover crash in Indian Wells Friday evening.

The crash happened at approximately 6:54 p.m. on Highway 111 and Miles Avenue.

A spokesperson for CAL FIRE confirmed the original report was a crash between a vehicle and a tree. There were no reports of major road closures in the area.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

Comments / 4

