Group with Chicago roots help organize time, donations and volunteers in Ukraine

Talks to stop the fighting in Ukraine resumed Friday.

Earlier this week Russia promised to scale back its attacks near Kyiv and in northern Ukraine.

But Ukrainian leaders fear Russia is simply re-energizing its troops and shifting them east to start another offensive.

The Red Cross was unable to rescue people from the Ukraine town of Mariupol Friday because Russians were blocking humanitarian deliveries. But more than a 100 people made it out thanks to a group of volunteers that started organizing in Chicago.

The group Ukraine TrustChain says whether you know it or not you probably are connected to Ukraine in some way. While the U.S. and its allies continue to put pressure on Russia, regular people are volunteering their time and their money to rescue those caught in the crossfire.

Founded by Daniil Cherkasskiy, a tech executive at Zillow in Chicago, Ukraine TrustChain sends money directly where it’s needed.

When preemie twins were born in Kyiv to Chicago parents Cherkasskiy began posting on social media. Asking who could get formula to the babies who were sheltering in the hospital’s basement.

And so began a movement – crowdsourcing for peace: The Ukraine TrustChain.

More information and way to donate at www.ukrainetrustchain.org

While the Red Cross couldn’t evacuate people Friday, TrustChain got 140 people out, despite multiple vehicles being hijacked by Russians in the last three days.

They have rescued special needs children from orphanages, driven busses full of refugees to safety and they feed nearly 50,000 people a week. All because people just donate. And trust each other.

“The need is very urgent,” Cherkasskiy said.

TrustChain so far has evacuated 14,000 people to safety. They are now raising money to buy more vehicles to save more people.

