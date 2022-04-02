ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4' game

By The Associated Press
Bakersfield Californian
 2 days ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) — The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of...

www.bakersfield.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
KEYT

Michigan man wins $4 million in instant lottery game

A Michigan man is making plans to take his family somewhere warm after winning a $4 million lottery jackpot. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, bought two EXTREME CA$H scratch-off tickets from a Marathon gas station, Michigan Lottery said Wednesday. One of those tickets revealed he had won the...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy