Cleanup efforts continue across tornado-damaged Springdale neighborhoods

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The storm that hit Northwest Arkansas caused damage in Fayetteville as well as Springdale. A viewer posted a photo in the u local Arkansas Facebook group from the Outback Steakhouse showing damage and debris. Another shared a photo of a truck in the shopping center near...
The National Weather Service Tulsa confirmed EF-2 category tornado damage in Springdale and Johnson.
The storm hit Springdale early Wednesday and destroyed a school gymnasium as severe weather moved across Benton and Washington counties in northwest Arkansas.
The National Weather Service tweeted that surveying is ongoing in the area, "but this tornado will be rated at least EF-2."
...
A band of severe thunderstorms moving east across the Southern United States came through Warren County on Tuesday, leading to storm damage and at least four tornadoes in the area. The storm began around 11 a.m., as local schools were in the middle of early dismissal procedures. Vicksburg Warren School...
A storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds, large hail, and the chance for isolated tornadoes in much of the region. Thursday, March 31 has started off with dense fog in much of the area, with scattered showers. The high temperatures will climb into the mid 60s.
VICKSBURG, MS (KTVE/KARD) – A confirmed tornado touched down near Vicksburg, Mississippi on Tuesday as a part of the severe storms in the area. One of the areas hit the hardest was the Eagle Lake region just northwest of the city where the tornado was caught on camera by a local resident. “I ran inside […]
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Aerial footage shows damage to homes and other buildings across part of Springdale, Arkansas.Watch the video in the player above. Nearly every home on Fairway Circle off Highway 71 was hit by the storm. The strong winds tore apart buildings and uprooted trees. Some of those...
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Wednesday morning storms and a tornado hit Northwest Arkansas Wednesday. 10,000 people were without electricity as of 6 a.m. That includes more than 8,000 SWEPCO customers, more than 1,000 Ozarks Electric customers, and nearly 1,000 OG&E customers. Power lines were seen hanging over the road, some...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The National Weather Service confirmed another tornado touched down from the March 6 storms in Northeast Arkansas. NWS said Saturday an EF-1 tornado touched down around 6 p.m. March 6 in Randolph County, southeast of Dalton. Several small outbuildings were destroyed, shallow trees were uprooted,...
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Nilfisk Warehouse in Springdale was damaged by Wednesday morning storms. The building is one of many damaged or destroyed when strong winds and a tornado hit Northwest Arkansas. The storms destroyed the George Elementary School gym between 4:10 a.m. and 4:20 a.m.
Severe storms moved across eastern Oklahoma late Tuesday night and into the next day. While Green Country wasn't impacted heavily, a potential tornado touched down in northwest Arkansas early Wednesday morning.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The severe storms that moved through Central Mississippi on Tuesday, March 22 caused damage in many areas. In Edwards, the storm damaged a mobile home on Withers Street. The homeowner said no one was injured. Trees also fell on Lewis Street in Edwards. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), storm […]
SPRINGDALE, Ark — Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse has issued an emergency proclamation after a tornado ripped through the city. The storm tore through east Springdale around 4 a.m. Wednesday, March 30. Seven injuries have been reported so far, two of which are critical. Crews are still working to clean...
Storms ahead of a cold front could briefly be severe today, but cooler air and showers will arrive this afternoon. Consumer Crackdown: Hi-tech scam targets cellphone sim cards. The FBI said the scam starts when someone contacts you by phone or email pretending to be a representative from your mobile phone carrier. Once the fraudster gets your personal information, they call your service provider and report a lost or stolen sim card.
March had many active systems. Weather personnel issued more than 400 tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings for almost two dozen states. March 2022 saw temperatures getting warmer. It was a warm month. Indeed. Many states also experienced rainy conditions. But these changes created the perfect situation for classic springtime storms. And a cluster of inclement weather formed across many states, causing property damage.
TULSA, Okla. — The National Weather Service Tulsa covers the area of Northwest Arkansas, including both Washington and Benton County that were affected early Wednesday morning by storms that included a tornado that formed around the NW Arkansas Mall. Preliminary NWS information ranked it an EF-2. But late Wednesday they released a more detailed report calling it an EF-3 event....
After surveying the Round Rock and Granger areas most heavily affected by the March 21 tornadoes, Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell said he believes there are about 1,000 homes that have been damaged or completely destroyed. “Even though the sheer number of homes that have been damaged and the lives...
Springdale groups are helping people affected by Wednesday morning's tornado. The American Red Cross has set up a shelter at Journey Church (181 Mantegani Road) for people displaced by the storm. The Salvation Army is providing meals there. If you go to the shelter, you should bring clothes for a...
It's been a year since an EF-4 tornado devastated portions of Coweta County, but there is still so much work to be done. Homes are still not rebuilt, some residents are still living in hotels, and thousands of downed trees still litter the landscape. In early March, a wildfire hit...
Comments / 0