Cleanup efforts continue across tornado-damaged Springdale neighborhoods

Storms ahead of a cold front could briefly be severe today, but cooler air and showers will arrive this afternoon. Consumer Crackdown: Hi-tech scam targets cellphone sim cards. The FBI said the scam starts when someone contacts you by phone or email pretending to be a representative from your mobile phone carrier. Once the fraudster gets your personal information, they call your service provider and report a lost or stolen sim card.

SPRINGDALE, AR ・ 5 DAYS AGO