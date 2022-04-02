ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle Township, NJ

Holy Spirit defeats Middle Township - Baseball recap

By Craig Epstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Trevor Cohen led the way for Holy Spirit as he went 3-3 with one home run and scored four runs with two RBI in its 9-6 victory over Middle Township in Cape May...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Montville over Mount Olive - Softball recap

Caitlin Olensky struck out 11, allowing two unearned runs, two hits and two walks to lead Montville to a 4-2 victory over Mount Olive in Montville. Julie Kobilarcik was 1-for-3 with a walk, two RBI and a run scored for Montville (2-0), which scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning and two more in the second. Daniella Biggio went 1-for-2 with a walk and two RBI, and Grace Kowalski was 2-for-4 with a run and a double.
MONTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Sterling over Collingswood - Softball recap

Maggie Ralston and Molly Skelly combined to throw a four-hitter for Sterling in its 7-0 win against Collingswood in Somerdale. Skelly had seven strikeouts, one walk, one hit batsman and surrendered two hits across four innings while Ralston threw the other three with two strikeouts, two hits and no walks or hit batters. Kayla D’Angelo, Brianna Blanchard and Rayna Pelcak recorded three hits apiece for Sterling.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

No. 11 Millburn defeats Caldwell - Baseball recap

Robert Schneider went 3-4 with one RBI and one run for Millburn, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 4-3 victory over Caldwell in Millburn. Tied at two at the end of the fourth inning, Millburn (2-0) scored one run in the bottom of the fifth and sixth before holding on for the win.
MILLBURN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Middle Township, NJ
Middle Township, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

Spotswood defeats Colonia - Baseball recap

Casey Cumiskey went 3-3 with two RBI to lead Spotswood to a season-opening win against Colonia 8-1 in Spotwood. Spotswood jumped ahead early as it led 5-0 at the end of the first inning. Luke Johnson also knocked in three RBI and scored one run. Casey Cumiskey came away with...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Manasquan over Point Pleasant Boro - Baseball recap

Mike Presbrey hit a home run and had three RBI while Nicolas Gavan went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI as Manasquan won at home, 14-4, over Point Pleasant Boro. Pat Woodford, Jack O’Shea, Ryan Deegan and Cullen Condon finished with two RBI apiece for Manasquan (2-0), which put the game out of reach with seven runs in the third inning for a 9-2 advantage.
MANASQUAN, NJ
NJ.com

Sparta defeats Lenape Valley - Boys lacrosse recap

Adam Wood’s sock trick helped Sparta down Lenape Valley 13-4 in Stanhope. Sparta (2-0) took control early as it led 8-1 at halftime before outscoring Lenape Valley 5-3 in the second. Ryan Rossi also recorded four goals and four assists for Sparta while goalkeeper Joe Buono made 13 saves...
STANHOPE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holy Spirit#Cape May Court House
NJ.com

Cherry Hill West tops Highland - Boys lacrosse recap

Ethan Turley led the way with five goals and three assists as Cherry Hill West defeated Highland 14-7 in Cherry Hill. Cherry Hill West (1-1) led 8-5 at the half and held on by outscoring Highland 6-2 in the second half. Cooper Legato also had a hat-trick to go along...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Jackson Memorial over Toms River South - Boys lacrosse roundup

Charlie Harrison’s six goals and two assists fueled Jackson Memorial to a 16-4 victory over Toms River South in Jackson. Drew Barocas had four goals with two assists and Matt DeRosa added two goals and four assists for Jackson Memorial (2-0), which sprinted out to an 8-1 first period lead. Justin Perillo had three goals and an assist, while Charlie Gumina added a goal and an assist.
JACKSON, NJ
NJ.com

Kinnelon over Morristown-Beard - Baseball recap

Ryan Paul started his season with a 2-for-3 day at the dish, recording an RBI while leading the way for Kinnelon in a 4-2 Opening Day victory over Morristown-Beard in Morristown. The Colts broke a 2-2 deadlock late by crossing two runners past home plate in the top of the...
KINNELON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Pompton Lakes over Paramus Catholic - Girls lacrosse recap

Grace Thornhill racked up seven goals and two assists for Pompton Lakes in its 16-5 win against Paramus Catholic in Paramus. Kaeley Sek and Julia Lawson registered two goals and two assists apiece for Pompton Lakes (1-1) while Sydney Kondovski posted two goals and one assist. Savannah Gomber had one goal and two assists, Brianna Cooper notched one goal and one assist and Juliette Wasserman was responsible for the other goal in the victory.
POMPTON LAKES, NJ
NJ.com

Glen Rock defeats Monroe - Boys lacrosse recap

Glen Rock’s Colin Redmond and Will Consoli each tallied a hat trick to lead their team past Monroe 10-8 in Monroe Township. Despite trailing by three goals at halftime, Glen Rock (2-0) came alive in the second half as it outscored Monroe 7-2. Robbie Drace and Will Corry also scored two goals apiece.
GLEN ROCK, NJ
NJ.com

Mountain Lakes defeats Boonton - Baseball recap

Nick Shuhet went 2-4 with a home run and two RBI and three runs to help Mountain Lakes defeat Boonton 11-4 in Boonton. Mountain Lakes jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the first inning before scoring two runs in the third, fourth, sixth, and seventh. Alex Maniatis also finished...
MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ
NJ.com

Hudson Catholic baseball begins a new era with a young group

Hudson Catholic’s baseball team enters the season with a new head coach and blank slate. Virtually the entire roster from last year’s HCIAL Tournament finalist is gone due to graduation and transfer. Instead, what first year head coach Nigel Archibald inherits is a group that while short on experience, continues to improve as it prepares for an always challenging HCIAL schedule.
HIGH SCHOOL
NJ.com

Girls Lacrosse: Schedule, links, featured coverage for Monday, April 4

No. 17 Rancocas Valley vs. Northern Burlington, 5:30. No. 19 Notre Dame at West Windsor-Plainsboro North, 4:30. Holy Cross Prep (2-0) at Burlington City (0-1), 3:45pm. Northern Burlington (1-1) at Rancocas Valley (0-2), 5:30pm. CAPE-ATLANTIC. Atlantic City (1-1) at Cedar Creek (1-1), 3:45pm. Timber Creek (2-0) at Millville (0-2), 4pm.
SPORTS
NJ.com

No. 11 Millburn over Livingston - Baseball recap

Drew Oppenheim pitched a six-inning three-hitter, striking out one and walking none to lead Millburn, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a season-opening victory at home over Livingston, 11-1, in six innings. Matt Hollender went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI while Alex Wilson hit a triple...
MILLBURN, NJ
NJ.com

North Brunswick defeats Sayreville - Baseball recap

Yomar Carreras led the way for North Brunswick in its 10-6 victory over Sayreville going 3-4 and scoring three runs in North Brunswick. North Brunswick jumped ahead early as it led 6-1 at the end of the second inning before scoring two runs in the fifth and sixth. While Sayreville tallied five runs in the bottom of the seventh, it was too little too late as North Brunswick came away with the four-run win.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Tennis: Schedule and links for Monday, April 4

Teams to watch: Group 4, Group 3, Group 2, Group 1, Non-Public A/B. No. 14 West Windsor-Plainsboro North vs. Princeton Day, 4. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
TENNIS
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
191K+
Followers
102K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy