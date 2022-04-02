ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstown, NJ

Boys lacrosse: Champigny posts 10 goals as Woodstown upends Oakcrest

By Ryan Patti
 2 days ago
Owen Champigny posted a ridiculous 10 goals and three assists to guide Woodstown in its 17-0 win against Oakcrest in Mays Landing. Sam Telsey recorded seven...

