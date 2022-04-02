Boys lacrosse: Champigny posts 10 goals as Woodstown upends Oakcrest
Owen Champigny posted a ridiculous 10 goals and three assists to guide Woodstown in its 17-0 win against Oakcrest in Mays Landing. Sam Telsey recorded seven...www.nj.com
Owen Champigny posted a ridiculous 10 goals and three assists to guide Woodstown in its 17-0 win against Oakcrest in Mays Landing. Sam Telsey recorded seven...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0