Harrison Central Doubles Up East Liverpool

CADIZ,OHIO (WTRF) – The Huskies were at home against East Liverpool.



The Potters grabbed the early lead and plated three runs in the top of the 1st.

Harrison Central had a big inning in the bottom of the second. Devin Toothman committed a balk that allowed a runner to come in for the Huskies’ first run of the game.



The Potters gave up an unearned run when Trent Davis bobbled a ball that was hit to him by Blount which made the score 3-2.



The Huskies plated five in the 2nd inning after Arbaugh sliced a 2 rbi single into left field.

The game was tied in the 4th 9-9 but Harrison Central’s offense came alive to make 18-9 the final. Jace Mazdia has 2 RBI’s in the team’s late inning rally.



Harrison Central is now 3-0 at its new field. The Huskies will play the Potters again on Monday.

