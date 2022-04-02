San Angelo Rodeo: Barrel Racing, April 1, 2022
SAN ANGELO, Texas – Barrel racers lead their horses into the ring for the San Angelo Rodeo on the first night. In Friday’s performance, Steely Steiner leads the night with a time of 14.50.
Preliminary Results for April 1 Barrel Racing
|Steely Steiner
|Weatherford, TX
|14.50
|Kaitlin Schuck
|Brock, TX
|14.64
|Jodye Smathers
|Llano, TX
|14.69
|Whitney Davison
|Stephenville, TX
|14.85
|Madison Thomas
|Helena, MT
|14.95
|Carrie Potashnick
|Sikeston, MO
|15.01
|Jody McPherson
|Brady, TX
|15.09
|Brooke McGehee
|Stephenville, TX
|15.11
|Kelly Bruner
|Millsap, TX
|15.12
|Brittney Barnett
|Stephenville, TX
|19.69
|Leslie Kensle
|TX
|19.77
|Jennifer Kalafatic
|Caldwell, ID
|19.78
