San Angelo, TX

San Angelo Rodeo: Barrel Racing, April 1, 2022

By Photography By Dusty Ellis, Ashtin Wade
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Barrel racers lead their horses into the ring for the San Angelo Rodeo on the first night. In Friday’s performance, Steely Steiner leads the night with a time of 14.50.

Steely Steiner Weatherford, TX 14.50
Kaitlin Schuck Brock, TX 14.64
Jodye Smathers Llano, TX 14.69
Whitney Davison Stephenville, TX 14.85
Madison Thomas Helena, MT 14.95
Carrie Potashnick Sikeston, MO 15.01
Jody McPherson Brady, TX 15.09
Brooke McGehee Stephenville, TX 15.11
Kelly Bruner Millsap, TX 15.12
Brittney Barnett Stephenville, TX 19.69
Leslie Kensle TX 19.77
Jennifer Kalafatic Caldwell, ID 19.78
Preliminary Results for April 1 Barrel Racing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ArZHd_0exAApmv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kqzvA_0exAApmv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kjfh3_0exAApmv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Inv2_0exAApmv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RefNF_0exAApmv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FRKJt_0exAApmv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VUoDw_0exAApmv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d681X_0exAApmv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fwF2n_0exAApmv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YKAEr_0exAApmv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fHkWB_0exAApmv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KPVhs_0exAApmv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40pnN1_0exAApmv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UdXzq_0exAApmv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rZaxE_0exAApmv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11c4tB_0exAApmv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22qWOm_0exAApmv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BqgWr_0exAApmv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aTazw_0exAApmv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36DTRL_0exAApmv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hD6wz_0exAApmv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vl5dl_0exAApmv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y0ZLp_0exAApmv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42SdTe_0exAApmv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cyOIy_0exAApmv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IXYpj_0exAApmv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A9Mo1_0exAApmv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U4Psf_0exAApmv00
