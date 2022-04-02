ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

New mutant omicron variant XE could be most transmissible yet, WHO says

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30DyCA_0exAAkcW00

(NEXSTAR) – Just days after the BA.2 strain of coronavirus achieved world dominance , international health officials are already turning their attention to a new, mutant variant believed to be even more transmissible – XE.

XE is a combination of the first form of omicron to spread across the globe, BA.1, and so-called “stealth omicron,” the subvariant BA.2, that is now dominant.

The highly transmissible XE strain was first detected in the United Kingdom on January 19, according to the WHO document , and there have been more than 600 documented cases in the UK since.

What to know about the BA.2 variant spreading in the US

Preliminary findings suggest that XE may be about 10% more transmissible than BA.2, which is considered 50-60% more transmissible than its omicron predecessor, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert.

How deadly XE turns out to be is still a question mark when it comes to XE as health experts continue to monitor the subvariant’s spread.

“The transmissibility and the severity of this new recombinant variant is still being investigated, so we will closely monitor the latest situation,” said Chuang Shuk-kwan , head of the Communicable Disease Branch at Hong Kong’s Center for Health Protection (CHP).

How to prepare for another COVID-19 wave

As the nation takes a collective breath after the fall of COVID hospitalizations and deaths, thinking about how to prepare for yet another wave is an exhausting proposition for many.

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease expert at the University of California at San Francisco School of Medicine, says there are five things people should do, just in case.

COVID numbers are the new weather report: Keep an eye on the CDC tracking numbers that will reveal new outbreaks. If you want advanced notice, “you can also look at the wastewater epidemiology if you really want to get an even earlier look,” Chin-Hong said.

Keep your closet stocked: Make sure you have a good supply of masks and tests, which will be highly sought after if we see spiking cases.

Eligible Americans should be up to date on the vaccine: Maximize your body’s ability to keep you alive and out of the hospital by getting the COVID vaccine and recommended boosters – “especially the first booster for older people and the second booster for the oldest, above 75 or 80,” Chin-Hong said. “But everybody should at least get the three shots.”

Know how and when to access early therapy: The Biden administration has launched an all-in-one resource for Americans to help them navigate questions around COVID-19 treatments, testing, vaccines and other resources. “Many people don’t even know how to get Paxlovid, what it’s good for, when to take it – but that’s all going to be key because it’s going to keep people healthy and away from the hospital even if they’re not vaccinated.

Stock your medicine cabinet: If you do get sick but don’t need to be hospitalized, you’ll still want relief from symptoms. Painkillers, decongestants and other medications could ease your recovery. Some people may even want to invest in other tools, such as a pulse oximeter to monitor your blood oxygen level.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

WDTN
WDTN

11K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Related
insideedition.com

Highly Contagious H5N1 Avian Influenza Detected in 15 US States

A highly contagious strain of avian flu is spreading throughout the U.S, and has been found in 15 states so far. Wisconsin is the latest state to report finding H5N1, the scientific name for the avian flu. The strain had been discovered in a commercial chicken flock. While the rate...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Weather Channel

New COVID-19 Variant Worse than Omicron might Emerge in Next Two Years, Says UK Epidemiologist

There is a "high chance" that a new COVID-19 variant which is worse than Omicron will emerge in the next two years, England's chief medical officer, Chris Whitty has warned. He said that there was still a "long way to go" because the virus will continue to "throw surprises". He also insisted the virus — which now poses a similar death threat as flu — will be with us "for the rest of our lives", Daily Mail reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Omicron#Transmissibility#The Who#Covid#Xe#Nexstar
The Independent

Woman in UK diagnosed with potentially fatal Ebola-like disease Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever

A woman is receiving specialist care in London for a potentially fatal Ebola-like disease.Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF) is a viral disease usually transmitted by ticks and livestock animals in countries where the disease is endemic.The patient, who had recently travelled to Central Asia, was diagnosed at Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and is receiving specialist care at the Royal Free Hospital in London.She is only the third known case of the fever in the UK, with prior cases reported in 2012 and 2014.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said the virus “does...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
INDIA
buckinghamshirelive.com

New Covid variant one of most infectious diseases ever seen, says expert

An expert says a new variant of Covid-19 is one of the most infectious diseases the world has ever seen and he says almost everyone is going to catch it. Professor Adrian Esterman, an epidemiologist and biostatistican, says the variant is up to six times more transmissible than the original strain of Covid.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Health
WHO
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
outbreaknewstoday.com

Leptospirosis in Fiji: Nearly 1400 confirmed cases to date, Cases decreasing

In an update in the leptospirosis outbreak in Fiji, health officials now report 1,394 lab-confirmed cases of leptospirosis this year. In addition, the number of deaths has risen to 29, according to Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong. More than 70 percent of the deaths have been reported from the Western Division.
WORLD
WebMD

Scientists Identify New COVID Variant Called ‘Deltacron’

March 11, 2022 -- A new COVID-19 variant -- unofficially dubbed “Deltacron” because it’s a combination of the Delta and Omicron variants -- has been detected in a small number of cases in France, the Netherlands, and Denmark, the World Health Organization says. Because there are few...
SCIENCE
deseret.com

New COVID-19 variant found in Israel. It may be a combination of omicron variants

A new COVID-19 variant has been discovered in Israel after two travelers came back infected, the country’s Health Ministry said Wednesday. Details: The Health Ministry said the two COVID-19 patients had “a previously unidentified COVID variant” that appears to be a combination of the BA.1 (omicron) and infectious BA.2 (stealth omicron) variants, per Haaretz.
WORLD
CNET

What to Know About BA.2, or COVID's 'Stealth Omicron' Variant

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. State mask mandates and city vaccine requirements are expiring after COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations fall from their recording-breaking omicron peak this winter, while states and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have loosened pandemic restrictions through new ways of measuring the threat of COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

BA.2 Is the Dominant Variant Worldwide. What Does That Mean for the US?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. BA.2, also called "stealth omicron," is the dominant strain worldwide and responsible for a growing number of COVID-19 cases in the US. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that BA.2 made up 34.9% of COVID-19 cases in the week ending March 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDTN

WDTN

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy