ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Landmark California diversity law requiring minority, LGBT directors on corporate boards ruled unconstitutional

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Landmark California diversity law requiring...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US education secretary warns Florida must follow civil rights law after passage of ‘hateful’ ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona has condemned a Florida bill that opponents warn will have a chilling effect on LGBT+ students and families as well as classroom lessons on LGBT+ people and events.In a statement following the Republican-controlled state legislature’s passage of what critics have called the “Don’t Say Gay” bill on 8 March, Mr Cardona warned the state that it must follow federal civil rights law, including provisions that bar discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.The bill, set to be signed into law by GOP Governor Ron DeSantis, prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation and...
EDUCATION
NBC News

Florida's anti-gay bill is wrong. It's also unconstitutional.

On Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law the Parental Rights in Education bill. Dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by its critics, HB 1557 contains a crucial provision that may seem harmless on its face — but it undermines the fundamental free speech and due process rights of Florida teachers, students and families.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

‘Another stain in the history of Florida’: ‘Don’t Say Gay’ passes state legislature, will be signed into law

Florida’s Republican-controlled state legislature has passed a widely criticised measure that opponents argue will chill discussion of LGBT+ people and issues and stigmatise LGBT+ children and families by banning instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity.Following more than six hours of debate, a bill named “Don’t Say Gay” by its opponents passed the state Senate by a vote of 22-17 on 8 March. Two Republicans joined Democrats in voting against the bill.Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to sign the bill into law.The “Parental Rights in Education” bill prohibits instruction of “sexual orientation or gender identity” from kindergarten through...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
AL.com

Department of Justice warns states not to block gender-affirming care

The U.S. Department of Justice is reminding all states that there are federal constitutional and statutory provisions in place to protect transgender youth against discrimination, including when they are seeking gender-affirming care. In a letter Thursday addressed to all U.S. state attorneys general, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, for the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Radar Online.com

Caitlyn Jenner Faces Backlash For Calling Transgender Athlete Lia Thomas 'Not The Rightful Winner' In Swimming Championship

Former Olympic gold medal winner Caitlyn Jenner is speaking out against transgender swimmer Lia Thomas winning the women's NCAA Swimming Championship. The former California gubernatorial nominee said the 22-year-old swimmer was "not the rightful winner," naming second place winner Emma Weyant as the true victor of the final race. Article...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diversity#Racism#Ap#The Associated Press
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Court strikes down Iowa’s second ‘ag-gag’ law as unconstitutional

Iowa’s second attempt to criminalize unauthorized surveillance inside agricultural facilities has been ruled unconstitutional by a federal judge. “Iowa seeks to protect private property rights by singling out for punishment, at least in part, trespassers based on their disfavored viewpoint of agriculture,” U.S. District Judge Stephanie Rose said in her ruling Monday, adding that it’s precisely this intent that other courts have found to be unconstitutional.
IOWA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Judge Rules New Congressional Map Unconstitutional

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland judge ruled Friday that the state’s new congressional map is unconstitutional, the first Democratic-drawn map to be struck down by a court this redistricting cycle in what the judge called a “product of extreme partisan gerrymandering.” So far courts have intervened to block maps they found to be GOP gerrymanders in North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania, infuriating Republicans and leading conservatives to push for the U.S. Supreme Court to limit the power of state courts to overturn maps drawn by state legislatures. Judge Lynne Battaglia gave state lawmakers until Thursday to come up with a new congressional map plan. DOCUMENT: View...
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

$14M jury award for protesters could resonate around US

EDITED BY CMUMPHREY. TO MOVE OVERNIGHT TODAY, THURSDAY, MARCH 31. CODZ101-105 ON HOLD.A federal jury’s $14 million award to Denver protesters hit with pepper balls and a bag filled with lead during 2020 demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis could resonate nationwide as courts weigh more than two dozen similar lawsuits. The jury found police used excessive force against protesters, violating their constitutional rights, and ordered the city of Denver to pay 12 who sued. Nationwide, there are at least 29 pending lawsuits challenging law enforcement use of force during the 2020 protests, according to...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy