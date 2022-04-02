ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, GA

Columbia County Schools transition Department of Public Safety to School District Police

By Deirnesa Jefferson
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LqIWF_0exA9xqT00

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA ( WJBF) — Columbia County School safety officers are now transitioning to School Resource officers .

The change means if a student breaks the law, school resource officers can make an arrest.

” If a crime has been committed or a law has been broken the resource officer will actually be the one initiating the charge or the arrest or whatever is necessary,” Chief of Police for Columbia County Schools Lance Poss said.

Chief of police Lance Poss said this will help officers respond quickly to any school threats.

” If an emergency situation should happen whether it be an active shooter or any other serious incident the officer is there to react. He’s on campus,” Poss said.

He said in an emergency or school threat response time is critical.

” The average response time for law enforcement is seven minutes. So, we’ve actually closed that gap of seven minutes because we have someone who can react to that situation immediately and that’s their primary responsibility — to meet the threat or respond that incident.”

All school resource officers have at least five years of experience in law enforcement and have use of force and de – escalation training.

” These officers are trained. They’re ready for this. They’re experienced at what they do. They’re up to this task and they’re ready to take on this challenge,” Poss said.

There are 32 full time school resource officers — one in every school.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
L'Observateur

Department of Public Safety Police Sergeant Arrested for Domestic Violence

Prairieville – This morning, Department of Public Safety supervisors were notified of a domestic violence incident involving an off-duty DPS Police Sergeant. The Sergeant, identified as 36-year-old Andrew Poe of Prairieville, has been employed with the Department of Public Safety Police since 2018. The initial investigation indicated that Sergeant...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Columbia County, GA
WJBF

Martinez couple charged with Incest and Child Molestation

WRENS, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County couple is behind bars, charged with child molestation and incest. Richard and Lynda Wood are accused of having sexual contact with a minor for nearly 7 years while the couple lived in Jefferson County. The two were arrested by the GBI in their Martinez home. They’re currently being […]
MARTINEZ, GA
WRDW-TV

Deputies identify driver suspected in Martinez hit-and-run

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says it has identified a driver suspected if being involved in a hit-and-run. The crash occurred around 7:25 p.m. Sunday at Braddock Street and Maywood Drive where a white pickup struck a juvenile who was riding a bike, deputies reported.
MARTINEZ, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#School Safety#Crime#Nexstar#Ga#Columbia County School#School Resource
WJBF

Missing 11-year-old in Richmond County found

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – UPDATE: Bobby Mosley has been found safe. Richmond County Deputies are searching for missing 11-year-old Bobby Mosley. Mosley was last seen March 18th at 5:00 pm on the 3200 block of Burgundy Street. Bobby was wearing a gray Levi’s shirt, gray shorts and black slides. If you have any information, please […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken County deputy resigns, faces criminal charges

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken County, S.C., deputy is off the job and facing criminal charges. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office tells us Justin Rutland resigned Monday. He started working for the department in 2012 and was assigned to the special operations division. We’ve reached out to authorities...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner’s Office responding to scene on I-85 North

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office confirmed that they are responding to a scene on I-85. The Coroner’s Office said they were just arriving at the scene, so they did not have many details. We will update this story as more information is released.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WSPA 7News

Woman identified following crash involving Anderson Co. deputy

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A person was killed following a crash with an an Anderson County Sheriff’s Office deputy in Anderson County. The sheriff’s office said the crash happened on Highway 28 Bypass around 3:20 p.m. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2003 Nissan sedan was entering SC28 from […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

Third person arrested in Newberry deadly shooting investigation

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Authorities confirm they have made a third arrest in the death of a 35-year-old who was shot a week earlier in Newberry. According to a statement from the Newberry Police Department, 26-year-old Marcus Edward Wheeler of Prosperity was arrested on Friday and charged with conspiracy-criminal conspiracy and common law conspiracy.
NEWBERRY, SC
WSPA 7News

Memorial information released for Tanglewood Middle School shooting victim

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The family of Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson has released details for his memorial service. Jamari was the 12-year-old student tragically shot at Tanglewood Middle School Thursday. Bruce Wilson, the family spokesperson, said the service will be held April 9 at the Relentless Church located at 635 Haywood Road, Greenville, S.C. 29607. […]
GREENVILLE, SC
WIS-TV

One dead after wreck with Richland Two school bus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after crashing into a school bus. The crash happened on Rhame Road near North Crossing Road in Richland County, according to SC Highway Patrol. Kathy P. Smalls, 59, of Columbia, was driving east on Rhame Road when she crossed the center line...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WJBF

WJBF

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy