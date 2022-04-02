Crowell community remembers plane crash victim: ‘He loved Crowell and he loved Foard County’

CROWELL ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The people of Crowell say he’s someone who would give you the shirt off his back. That’s how friends of Ronny Baize are remembering him after a plane crash claimed his life and the life of his nephew on Thursday, March 31.

It’s a small town that’ll now be missing a very big piece.

“He loved Crowell and he loved Foard County and he just wanted to see it get better and better,” Barbara Rhodes said.

“I couldn’t have found a better friend, we’ve had some good times together,” Johnie Wilkins said.

The man Barbara Rhodes and Johnie Wilkins are talking about is their dear friend Ronny Baize. Baize has been a familiar face in the Crowell community for decades, owning several businesses and even having a run for county judge under his belt

Baize’s longtime employee, Barbara, says she can’t think of a more helpful friend than Ronny, and his longtime friend Johnie Wilkins says the same.

“Ronnie was a great boss. We never had any disagreements. He just always let me do my job and he was just awesome to work for and I worked for him for 20 plus years,” Rhodes said.

“He’d help me when I need help and I’d help him when he’d need something done. And we’ve done that for the last three or four years and he’s just a wonderful person,” Wilkins said.

Wilkins says one of Baize’s favorite thing to do was go for a ride in his plane, but his most recent flight with his nephew would end in tragedy after strong winds would push the plane, causing it to crash and resulting in the death of both Ronny and his nephew Zane. News that shook the community to the core.

“I had taken the day off and I had went to Wichita Falls and I was up there and my daughter called me and told me what had happened. I just know it’s going to be a big loss for this community,” Rhodes said.

“I was in shock and I’m still in shock. It’s something I just couldn’t believe,” Wilkins said.

While this community deals with the loss of such a man, they say they’ll never let his legacy here in Crowell and in their lives fade away.

“He’s got a business here and it’ll stay here I guarantee you. His son and Debra, his wife, will carry on and I’ll do the best I can to help them” Wilkins said.

“He loved Crowell and the Crowell people loved him. He would do anything for anybody,” Rhodes said.

They say they know Ronny is flying high and watching over them all.

No funeral services for Ronny have been set yet. Texoma’s Homepage will bring you those details when they become available to us.

