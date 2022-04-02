WDT graduates 8 truck drivers as supply chain issues and labor shortages continue to hit US

By now it is no secret that Ford, much like many other manufacturers, is struggling with the low supply of semiconductor chips that started as a knock-on result from the coronavirus pandemic; we've already seen an entire lot of Ford Bronco units that cannot be shipped because they have not been fitted with the crucial chips that provide the computing abilities for key comfort and safety functions. Things weren't helped by the trucker protests that delayed resources even further.

