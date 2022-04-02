WDT graduates 8 truck drivers as supply chain issues and labor shortages continue to hit US

At the grocery chad seales of rouses assures people they try to have everything customers want. "The weather was bad? That affects everything in the produce business. I can only answer that for grocery stores. If you walk in and see it empty but the tag is still there, that means we are still trying to get it," said Chad Seal with Rouses Market.
In the next few weeks warmer weather will arrive, making the grass in our lawns start to grow out of control. Supply chain issues that plagued the car industry is now starting to leak into other industries that use gas engines. John Agnew is marking his mowers in his Boardman...
Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) said it plans to slash its vehicle production target in April by 150,000 units. The company's global production plan for April, including overseas production, is approximately 750,000 units. The auto maker's decision follows a semiconductor shortage amid disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The global...
ANKENY — Supply chain issues continue to impact businesses in Iowa, including the Ankeny-based Casey’s convenience store chain. Chief financial officer Steve Bramlage talked about the issue during a recent conference call on their third-quarter results. “While supply chain challenges have improved since the second quarter — notably in cups — the company still experienced disruption within prepared food and dispensed beverage,” Bramlage said.
SEBAGO, Maine — Alan Greene operates Greene Maple Farm in Sebago, the sixth generation in his family to do so. He thought he had seen it all through the years, but the current economic situation has put him in uncharted waters. “We've already ordered next year's containers," Greene said....
MILLPORT, N.Y. (WENY) -- Supply chain issues are affecting many businesses and it's hitting home for one local farmer. Mark McCulloch, President of Schuyler County Farm Bureau, said farmers are preparing to adjust for the upcoming seasons. He said farms are already getting negatively affected. He talked about how his farm is getting by and what people should prepare for as the seasons get warmer.
Digitalizing the supply chain is the future. But, getting there takes automation and emerging technology. It requires investing in solutions designed to track and trace, produce data analytics and deliver real-time alerts when parts of the supply chain fall off track. It requires buy-in from all decision-makers to help build the supply chain of tomorrow.
U.S. Pharmacopeia, an independent scientific organization, released a medicine supply map aiming to build visibility and identify which pharmaceutical ingredients are vulnerable to shortages, the organization said March 16. The map uses 40 external datasets and 250 million data points to "quantify risk and resilience" in the upstream pharmaceutical supply...
North Dakota’s eight commercial service airports posted a total of 80,552 airline passenger boardings during the month of February, 2022. This is a 57% increase from the 51,240 boardings that the state experienced in February, 2021. It is also approximately 14% below February 2019’s pre-pandemic passenger counts of 93,335.
By now it is no secret that Ford, much like many other manufacturers, is struggling with the low supply of semiconductor chips that started as a knock-on result from the coronavirus pandemic; we've already seen an entire lot of Ford Bronco units that cannot be shipped because they have not been fitted with the crucial chips that provide the computing abilities for key comfort and safety functions. Things weren't helped by the trucker protests that delayed resources even further.
Parts of our state have been under a drought for going on two years now, and with a lack of rain, melting snow or natural streams, farmers and ranchers are having trouble maintaining their crops. Unfortunately, the drought is just one of the many issues plaguing farmers and ranchers at the moment. While North Dakota […]
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - People with dietary restrictions are now having to spend more and be more careful than ever because of a shortage in specialty health food items. “Sometimes one of those ingredients that goes into our flour, will be gone. Like tapioca starch has been in...
Comments / 0