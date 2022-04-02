Villain energy: Grizzlies bench takes down NBA-best Suns in stunner

No Ja Morant. No Jaren Jackson Jr. No Steven Adams. No Desmond Bane. No Tyus Jones. No Killian Tillie.

No shortage of fun. No stopping the Memphis Grizzlies.

That was evident when five people in dinosaur costumes showed up behind the Suns basket right before tipoff, and when the Grizzlies’ usual bench players raced to an 11-1 lead over the fully loaded, first-place Phoenix Suns.

Why the prehistoric presence? Because Suns star Devin Booker has an ongoing feud with the Toronto Raptors mascot, and when you’re resting four out of five starters in a game that was supposed to be a No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown, there’s a responsibility to bring the entertainment.

No worries: The Grizzlies had that covered, too. They shocked the Suns on Friday night at FedExForum, 122-114, behind 30 points from Dillon Brooks.

“Who counted us out?” Kyle Anderson said after the win. “I know it wasn’t anyone in this building.”

They did what?

While the Grizzlies, with nothing on the line, opted to rest a heavy chunk of the roster, the Suns did no such thing.

But against a group of Grizzlies bench players and Brooks, they were completely outplayed in the opening quarter.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) shoots against the Phoenix Suns on April 1, 2022, at FedExForum. (Brandon Dill/AP)

Brooks fired up 10 shots in a matter of minutes. He scored 11 points to lead all Grizzlies, who extended their lead to as many as 16.

Even the deepest players on the bench produced. Santi Aldama scored five in the quarter and fought hard inside for rebounds. He also had an emphatic block on Booker, who was in the middle of a hot shooting streak.

Xavier Tillman Sr., who started, was a key to the early fun as well. He had two rebounds and three assists, which was necessary considering Memphis was playing without a point guard.

So the crowd, which was as packed as it has been all season, went wild in excitement — and, sure, maybe a little bit of surprise.

Fun is over?

Phoenix woke up in the second quarter. With most of the typical bench players in the starting lineup, Memphis’ backup second unit struggled.

The Suns, led by the scoring attack of Booker, pushed all the way back within two behind a 22-8 run. They ended the first half shooting better than 50% from the field, with 17 points off the bench.

It was a strong enough counterpunch to force Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins to put his best form of offense back in the game: Brooks, who scored 14 points and already had attempted 17 shots by the break.

Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins reacts after being ejected in the first half of the NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns on April 1, 2022, at FedExForum. (Brandon Dill/AP)

But as soon as Brooks returned and gave the Grizzlies a spark, Jenkins wasn’t around to see it. He argued a call that he thought was a foul under the basket, yelling in the direction of official Natalie Sago.

She whistled him for a technical foul, then almost instantly whistled him for a second, leading to the ejection.

Several players and coaches on the Grizzlies bench, clearly unhappy with the call, weighed in, shouting that the quick whistles were “soft.”

The Grizzlies’ seven-point lead at the time of the ejection was cut to four by halftime, and within two minutes of the third quarter, the Suns tied the game.

Staying in it

There was no question Phoenix was the more efficient team. It continued to shoot a ridiculously high percentage deep into the third.

But its bad turnovers (11) and zero offensive rebounds and second-chance points allowed the Grizzlies to keep it close on the scoreboard.

Brooks and Booker — two players who clearly do not enjoy each other’s company — went to a battle. Each took turns hoisting a high volume of shots from midrange and at the rim.

Brooks powered into the body of the opposing star to draw multiple fouls, and Booker changed speeds to get Brooks to run into his back.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) drives past Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) on April 1, 2022, at FedExForum. (Brandon Dill/AP)

Following a jumper plus the foul, Booker turned to Brooks in celebration late in the third quarter and let the trash talk fly. He was hit with a technical foul as well — each had one — and Brooks responded by sprinting to the free-throw line on the other end of the court.

His villain energy was in full force. And the rest of the Grizzlies followed his lead.

De’Anthony Melton flashed his athleticism by flying for a vertical stop to shut down a fast-break layup. John Konchar banged in a clutch 3-pointer. And then Aldama made the play of the game, perhaps of his NBA career, with pump-fake-to-reverse-jam sequence that electrified the building.

The play also might have produced the true celebration of the season, from the Grizzlies bench:

Team culture — it matters.

Memphis pulled in front for a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter before Phoenix pushed back again. Booker hit two more 3-pointers and went on to finish with 41 points. He also forced a timely turnover on Brooks inside the final minute of the game.

But his heroics didn’t matter. This game was for the villain.

Brooks responded with the most critical score of the game, a drive to the basket plus the foul that knocked him to the ground and extended the lead back to three possessions.

Then he got up, gave a look to his rival, and rolled his shoulders in celebration to the crowd.

The Grizzlies were missing six players Friday night. But they weren’t missing the infectious energy and fearlessness that has helped them surprise the NBA all season.