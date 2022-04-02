Fans at Chris Rock’s last night in Boston react to Will Smith’s resignation from Academy

BOSTON — First that infamous slap. Now the resignation. Will Smith announcing Friday he resigned from the motion picture academy.

“He’s got to follow his instincts. Maybe it’s good or maybe it’s bad,” said Stanley Szwart who attended one of Chris Rock’s final shows.

People waiting to see Chris Rock’s comedy show in Boston were stunned by the news.

“I think Will Smith made a mistake, an honest mistake and I think he’s human and I think we need to move on,” said Danielle St Laurent also in line for the show.

In a statement smith said in part: “I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate. Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.”

[ Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap ]

People heading in to see Rock feel for both men.

“I think he went overboard. I think he messed up. I think Chris rock was a hero the way he took it,” said Miguel Santana who attended the 7:30 show.

“I think he has a history of just being very accountable for his actions so I’m actually happy that he came forward and has been taking proactive action,” said Jahmeelah Bai-Grandson of Boston.

And everyone we spoke agreed on one thing, they hope to see Will Smith back on the silver screen again soon.

“He’s a very talented artist and hopefully he’ll continue to produce and create content,” said Stanley Szwartz who was attending the earlier show.

“It’s not going to affect his career down the line. He will still do other movies and perform and do whatever he’s got to do,” said Brian Latson.

Will Smith’s resignation means that he will no longer be able to vote for the Oscars, but he can still be nominated, attend future ceremonies and keep his current Oscar that he won on Sunday.

