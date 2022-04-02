ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hero’s homecoming planned for fallen Leominster Marine on Saturday

By Christine McCarthy, Boston 25 News
 2 days ago
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — When Capt. Ross Reynolds returns home for the final time Saturday, the streets of downtown Leominster will be lined up with people honoring the fallen Marine and supporting his grieving family.

Reynolds was one of four Marines killed when their aircraft crashed during a NATO training exercise in Norway on March 19.

Reynolds – a husband, son and brother – graduated Leominster High School in 2013 and dreamed of becoming a Marine officer pilot, according to his yearbook.

Dozens of volunteers gathered this week at the Leominster Veterans’ Memorial Center to make ribbons to honor Reynolds.

Volunteers on Friday tied the red, white and blue bows to trees and light poles along the procession route where Reynolds’ body will be escorted to the funeral home Saturday.

Gail Sticklor, a retired teacher and volunteer, walked downtown Leominster Friday afternoon, fastening the ribbons.

“I’m out here to get our city to welcome home a true hero,” Sticklor said. “He gave his life – the ultimate sacrifice for our country – and we want to support him. We want to support his family. We want them to know we’re here for them.”

Richard Voutour, director of Leominster Veterans Services, said he expects a big turnout to honor Capt. Reynolds.

“Ross was very well liked. He was well known. So, I’d be surprised if there weren’t people all along the route,” Voutour said. “Leominster is a very patriotic community, very supportive with the military, and again, they’ll be here. They’ll be turning out.”

Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella is encouraging residents to line the route of the procession which is expected to arrive in Leominster between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m.

