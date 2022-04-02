Shine prom returns to The Rock Church

UTAH (ABC4) – LDS Church temples will be returning to a sense of normalcy after a new announcement on Tuesday. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says temples will begin transitioning to full operation after being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic closures. As states begin reopening and relaxing COVID-related restrictions, Church officials will […]
Friday, March 25: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, March 26: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, March 27: 2-5 p.m. Friday, April 1: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, April 2: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, April 3: 2-5 p.m. A local church is stitching together a plan to make sure every high school girl who wants to attend prom can go in style, regardless of her ability to afford a new dress.
Cajun Woodstock is making its triumphant return to Church Point City Park on April 2-3, 2022. The St. Jude fundraiser has not been able to hold its event since 2019 due to the pandemic. But, this family-friendly event is back and features live entertainment, food, fun and more. All proceeds...
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — After 43 years, the family-run business Mr. Sub is closing its doors Thursday. Mr. Sub owner Ken Conley said he’s not necessarily retiring from work, just from sub making. He says 43 years is a long time, but he said they couldn’t have lasted this long without the local community. […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In this week’s Dining with Dockery, we are taking you to a staple right in the middle of downtown Myrtle Beach. Magnolia’s at 26th is a buffet-style experience located on Ocean Boulevard at 26th street. Everything you get at the restaurant is fresh...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The New Rock of Faith Church in Lake Charles will be holding an event to give away clothing and food to the homeless population. The clothing and meals will be free and are first come first serve. The church is located at 1413 Martha St.
DAVENPORT, Iowa — St. Patrick's Day celebrations are in full swing in the Quad Cities, some for the first time in two years. Hundreds of people lined the streets, decked head to toe in green, for the return of the Quad Cities Grand Parade XXXVI. The St. Patrick Society's...
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - You’re in luck! The Church Hill Irish Festival returns this weekend for its 35th year!. The fun kicks off on Saturday at 10 a.m. at 25th and East Broad Streets. There will be 50 bands and 50 vendors to enjoy, along with the opening parade...
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - CoreSRQ and Every Child are teaming up to host the “Cinderella Project” on March 18 from from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Carlisle Inn, 3727 Bahia Vista St., Sarasota. Sponsored by the Johnson Singer Foundation, the project is for any high school...
In early April of 2017, Augusta's Kennebec Community Church held one of the coolest family friendly events to ever happen in Central Maine. They held a helicopter Easter Egg drop. What is a helicopter Easter Egg drop? Well, it is exactly what it sounds like!. A low flying helicopter hovered...
The Fulton High School junior and senior prom will return downtown this year. In recent years, the prom hasn’t been held in Fulton. Last year, it was held at the high school due to COVID-19. However, this year’s prom will take place in downtown Fulton. It will be...
KINGSTON – Gail Caldwell made a funny face holding her trophy – a new ladle – and a first-place medal. Her corn, potato and bacon chowder was named best chowder at the Mayflower Church Chowder Fest. "It’s funny because I'm the one who is not into cooking....
Two years ago, the pastors of area churches found themselves in a position they never anticipated; denying parishioners access to one of the few places people can go when they’re in pain and need — the church. Like one of the biblical plagues on Egypt, COVID-19 swept in,...
