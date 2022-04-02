ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Brock Miller retires from basketball

By Shawn Harrison sports editor
Herald-Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother Aggie senior, who could have returned for another season because of the COVID year, has decided to end his college career. Late Wednesday night Brock Miller posted on Twitter that he was not coming back. He joins Justin Bean in announcing they will not be part of the 2022-23 Utah...

www.hjnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Las Cruces Sun-News

Aggie baseball falls to GCU in Friday pitcher’s duel

PHOENIX, Ariz. –  The woes in WAC play continued for NM State baseball on Friday night against Grand Canyon as the Aggies fell 2-0. Earlier in the week, Grand Canyon found itself receiving votes in the NCBWA poll as a top team nationally.   Brandon Dieter led off the game for NM State with a single and the Aggies left the bases loaded in the first inning  ...
PHOENIX, AZ
Post Register

Boise State guard Emmanuel Akot enters the transfer portal

As Boise State’s season ended with an NCAA Tournament loss to Memphis, it seemed Emmanuel Akot’s future included two options. 1. Return to the Broncos for one more season. 2. Begin his professional career. Declare for the NBA Draft, try to make a roster and, if that doesn’t work out, begin making money overseas.
BOISE, ID
Herald-Journal

Aggie gymnasts score big, but season ends

Their stay wasn’t as long as they had hoped, but the Aggies did make some noise at the NCAA Norman Regional Thursday. The 25th ranked Utah State gymnastics team finished third in its four-team session with a school record mark at a regional meet. The Aggies posted a 196.825, which is also the third highest score in school history.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Logan, UT
College Sports
Logan, UT
Basketball
Local
Utah Basketball
Local
Utah College Basketball
Local
Utah College Sports
City
Logan, UT
Local
Utah Sports
Logan, UT
Sports
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Logan, UT
College Basketball
State
Arkansas State
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: Cleveland Storm Baseball opens District play with a bang

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Baseball has won 6 of their last 8 games, but they have a tough conference test this weekend. They will host Mountain West leading UNLV in a 3-game series starting on Friday at 6 p.m. UNM is in the middle of the pack of the MW Standings with a 5-4 conference record, overall the Lobos are 12-13 on the year.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Oklahoman

OCS's Luke Gray, Harding Charter Prep's Azjah Reeves headline Greater Metro Athletic All-Conference awards

Oklahoma Christian School's Luke Gray and Harding Charter Prep's Azjah Reeves each earned major accolades for their seasons Monday. The duo were named Most Valuable Players in the Greater Metro Athletic All-Conference awards. Gray, a sophomore, led OCS into the Class 3A semifinals. Reeves, a junior, also had a strong season.  ...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Herald-Journal

Draney, Arden Foss

Arden F. Draney passed away peacefully on March 30, 2022 surrounded by family. He was born on March 12, 1935 in Star Valley, Wyoming to Jesse and Ruby Foss Draney. Arden attended Star Valley High School in Afton, Wyoming and graduated in 1953. He then attended Utah State University while working at Kennecott Copper Mine in the summertime. He graduated from Utah State University with a bachelor's degree. Arden was an avid Aggie fan and was a yearly season ticket holder. He met Dawn Baker in Salt Lake City, Utah and they were married September 20, 1958. They moved to Cache Valley where they were blessed with two daughters and then later divorced. Arden married Joan Vance Eames on January 23, 1993. They lived life to the fullest, snow skiing and traveling the world together. In 1962, he started working for Thiokol where he enjoyed his career with the aerospace company. He worked for 35 years, and upon retirement loved outdoor activities, especially working on the ranch. Arden was a kind and generous man and a wonderful cook. He loved to take his children and grandchildren horseback riding and boating. He had many fond memories of boating on Hyrum Dam with his family and friends and was an exceptional water skier. He also enjoyed taking the "ark", the boat his brother Elno built, to Porcupine Dam to fish for kokanee salmon. He also had a love for gardening and truly had a green thumb. He loved sharing the fruits of his labors with everyone. Irrigating was one of his favorite things to do, and if you weren't going to take your water turn, he would happily use it for you. Arden is survived by his wife Joan, his two daughters Tyla (Brian) Darley , Tennly (Dallan) Maughan and Joan's children; Randy Eames, Debbie (Bret) Liechty and Shelly (Mitch) Hedin and a bunch of well-loved grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elno, Ivin, Nolan, Jack and his sisters Eva, Mable, Opal and Randy's wife Tamara. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary with a viewing at the mortuary 34 East Center Street, in Logan on Tuesday April 5, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. The funeral will be held at the Providence 6th ward chapel, 262 Canyon Road in Providence on Wednesday April 6, 2022 at noon, with a viewing before from 10:30 to 11:30. Condolences may be express at www.allenmortuaries.net.
PROVIDENCE, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaycee Carroll
Herald-Journal

Prep baseball: Mustangs complete series sweep of Wolves

HYRUM — To the delight of head coach Trace Hansen, his Mustangs didn’t have to sweat it out this time. Instead, Mountain Crest scored four runs — all with two outs — in the bottom of the fourth to build a comfortable 5-0 cushion and then capped off arguably its best performance of the season with a 7-2 victory over Green Canyon in a Region 11 baseball game on Friday at The Yard.
HYRUM, UT
KULR8

Northern Arizona hands Montana men's tennis team first league dual loss

MISSOULA — The Northern Arizona men's tennis team bounced back from a Friday loss at Montana State with a 4-3 road victory over Montana Sunday at the Peak Racquet Club. NAU improved to 3-2 in Big Sky Conference play, with just three regular season matches left on the schedule. Montana fell to 4-1 in league play.
MISSOULA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy