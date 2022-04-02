ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man who brought 'almost a small armory' and Molotov cocktails to the Capitol riot was sentenced to 46 months in prison

By Erin Snodgrass
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Photo by Brent Stirton/Getty Images

  • A man who parked a truck full of weapons near the Capitol on January 6, 2021, was sentenced Friday.
  • Lonnie Coffman, 72, was sentenced to 46 months in jail — one of the heftiest sentences yet.
  • "He had almost a small armory in his truck, ready to do battle," US District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly said.

An Alabama man who parked a truck full of guns, ammunition, and Molotov cocktails near the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, was sentenced to 46 months in prison on Friday — one of the heftiest Capitol riot sentences yet.

Lonnie Coffman, 72, pleaded guilty to two charges in November, including possession of unregistered weapons and carrying a pistol without a license, after initially facing seven counts.

Among the items found in Coffman's vehicle on January 6 were 11 Mason jars filled with gasoline and Styrofoam, multiple unregistered weapons, including firearms, a crossbow with bolts, a stun gun, machetes, and ammunition, according to charging documents.

"He had almost a small armory in his truck, ready to do battle," US District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly said, according to CNN, noting that she had never seen such a collection of weapons in all her years as a judge.

Neither Coffman nor his attorney offered any explanation for why he drove the vehicle full of possible explosives and weapons from Alabama to the nation's Capitol.

Court records show that Coffman traveled to Washington, DC, in December 2020 and attempted to discuss "election fraud" with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz at his Washington home and office. Prosecutors said Coffman was living out of his truck for multiple days in DC ahead of January 6.

Kollar-Kotelly sentenced Coffman to 46 months, which was at the top of an agreed-upon sentencing guideline range within Coffman's plea deal. The Vietnam veteran was also sentenced to three years of probation and mandatory mental health treatment.

Coffman has been detained since he was arrested on January 6, 2021. The judge said he would get credit for time served.

Prosecutors say Coffman's car was parked blocks from the Capitol building in a security perimeter that was established after authorities discovered pipe bombs at both the Republican and Democratic National Committee buildings. When Coffman returned to his truck after the "Stop the Steal" rally on January 6, police immediately arrested him.

Authorities detaining Coffman discovered that he had two loaded, unlicensed handguns on his person at the time, as well as a Texas militia contact card, prosecutors said. There is no evidence that Coffman illegally trespassed on Capitol grounds or breached the building.

The FBI had been aware of Coffman since 2014, thanks to his ties to the militia American Patriots, according to court documents.

While searching Coffman's truck and home, investigators later found lists of specific politicians and political players whom Coffman had deemed "traitors" or "bad."

"I wish that I had stayed home," Coffman said in virtual court on Friday, according to The Washington Post.

An attorney for Coffman declined to comment on the sentence.

At least 800 people have been charged in relation to the Capitol riot and more than 200 people have pleaded guilty. Only two people have received longer sentences than Coffman thus far, both of whom admitted to assaulting police officers.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 12

Charles
2d ago

Maybe he can ask orange man to put money on his books. LOL!!

Reply(1)
12
Pat Daniel
16h ago

I bet he wishes he stayed home! too bad. these people actually thought they could get by for what they did. surprise!!

Reply(1)
3
Slate

Why All Nine Justices Overturned a Ludicrously Cruel Prison Sentence

Wooden v. United States is almost enough to restore one’s faith in the Supreme Court’s ability to act like a real court. In the opinion, which the court handed down Monday morning, all nine justices ruled in favor of a criminal defendant without a whiff of partisanship or motivated reasoning. They rejected a harsh and ludicrous interpretation of federal statute that would have transformed short prison terms into potential lifetime sentences. And they engaged in an important, cross-ideological debate about draconian yet ambiguous penal laws.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Six severed heads reportedly left on car roof in Mexico with a sign warning others: "This will happen to anyone who messes around"

The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
iheart.com

Georgia Man Sent To Federal Prison For Buying $57,000 Pokémon Card

The government didn't really mean for their COVID relief funds to pay for you rare Pokémon collection sir!. 31-year-old Vinath Oudomsine from Dublin, GA, applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) for $85,000. He claimed his small business had 10 employees and he needed the assistance to keep his business afloat. Well... his business, it seems, was buying rare Pokémon for excessive amounts of money!
DUBLIN, GA
Daily Mail

Michigan election official is charged with voter fraud and misconduct after she 'purposely broke a seal on a ballot container' that prevented a recount in her re-election campaign

A former township clerk and current county elections supervisor in Michigan has been charged with ballot tampering in the state's August 2020 primary. Kathy Funk is also charged with misconduct in office, the Michigan attorney general's office announced late Friday. State prosecutors say Funk was Flint Township's clerk when she...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Georgia nurses sentenced to prison for ignoring dying patient

ATLANTA — Two metro Atlanta nurses are headed to prison and another is on probation for failing to save a dying man seen begging for help on a hidden camera video nearly eight years ago. During a virtual hearing Tuesday afternoon, Loyce Agyeman pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, neglect...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Cashing in his $5MILLION get out of jail card! Shocking moment cartel leader dons military uniform and strolls out of Colombian prison after paying bribe of millions

A drug lord awaiting extradition to the United States donned a prison guard's uniform and strolled out of Colombian maximum security prison Friday thanks to a '$5 million' get out of jail card. Juan Castro, the reported 'second-in-command' of multinational Colombian cartel Gulf Clan, was caught on camera slipping out...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Former KKK Leader Running for Office in Georgia Disqualified After Investigation Exposed Him as Convicted Felon

A former Ku Klux Klan leader running for public office in Georgia has been ruled ineligible after an investigation exposed him as a convicted felon. Earlier this month, Chester Doles, 61, who was once known as the Grand Klaliff of the Invisible Empire, Knights of the Ku Klux Klan in Maryland, announced plans to run for a seat on the Lumpkin County Board of Commissioners.
GEORGIA STATE
