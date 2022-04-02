ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Shopping center fire engulfs multiple stores in Danville

By Ezra Hercyk
WSET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Fire crews are working to contain a fire in the Ballou Park Shopping Center in Danville. The fire is believed to have started in the Roses Express, although the cause is...

wset.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSET

1 dead, 2 injured after multiple Virginia homes catch fire

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Officials in northern Virginia say one person is dead and two others are hurt after a house fire. News outlets report that the Loudoun County fire department said the fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Nashua Street in Ashburn and quickly spread to neighboring homes.
ASHBURN, VA
KXII.com

Fire destroys liquor store in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A liquor store in Denison caught fire late Thursday night. Fire officials said the call came in just before 9 p.m. from two employees working at the Driggs Liquor Store on FM-691 and Driggs Drive. The fire department said the employees reported hearing a loud pop...
DENISON, TX
WJTV 12

Car catches fire in front of Jackson shopping center

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An electrical fire caused a car to burst into flames in Jackson on Friday, March 25. The Jackson Fire Department were on the scene for over an hour trying to extinguish the flame. The driver said it started when she tried to use a portable air pump to inflate a flat […]
JACKSON, MS
WAND TV

Firefighter fell through floor in Danville fire response

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters said a Danville responder fell through a weakened floor while battling a Wednesday fire. Crews were dispatched at 4:31 a.m. to 502 Grant St., where they found a fully involved structure with flames shooting through the roof. The unoccupied home is considered a total loss. No injuries were reported and the fire remains under investigation.
DANVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
Danville, VA
Crime & Safety
Danville, VA
Accidents
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Danville, VA
WSET

Virginia parents charged after son, 3, shot in home filled with drugs: Sheriff

YORKTOWN, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a 22-year-old Virginia man has been charged after a shooting that injured his 3-year-old son. News outlets report that the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says Canaan Fleming surrendered Thursday and was charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, maiming, child abuse and reckless handling of a firearm.
YORKTOWN, VA
CBS New York

Victim identified in deadly shooting at L.I. parking garage

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- The victim of a deadly shooting in a parking garage of a New Hyde Park medical building has been identified.Nassau County police say 33-year-old Amelia LaGuerre, of Saint Albans, was shot at least five times while she took a break at work.Northwell co-workers tried to save her life.Police say the shooting appears to be targeted and that she was seen earlier in the day arguing with someone.Her mother, Emily LaGuerre Bennett, told CBS2 LaGuerre was a mother of a 6-year-old."I know she was having issues with an ex-boyfriend ... I'm heartbroken," she said.Police say there were no orders of protection in the case.No arrests have been made.Northwell sent a letter to staff saying the heartbreaking loss was an apparent domestic incident.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Wset#Dollar General#Colortyme#Charm Wig Store#Roses Express#The Danville Fire Dept
CBS Austin

Round Rock tornado ravages shopping center, neighborhood

ROUND ROCK, Texas — While Central Texans heeded shelter-in-place warnings during storms that produced tornados on Monday, some people in those shelters still came face-to-face with the destructive funnel clouds. The tornado tore across I-35 in Round Rock during rush hour traffic, destroying some businesses in the shopping centers...
ROUND ROCK, TX
WSET

Flames tear through garage in Forest

FOREST, Va. (WSET) — A garage up went up in flames in Forest Thursday. It happened on Thomas Jefferson Road. “Shortly after 5 o’clock this afternoon, the Forest Fire Department was alerted for a detached garage on fire. Our engine arrived in three or four minutes. There was a heavy fire from roof to front door of garage,” said Monty Coleman, fire chief with the Forest Fire Dept.
FOREST, VA
WSET

New details released in Lynchburg puppy-napping

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — New information is being released about a puppy stolen this week from the Lynchburg Humane Society. According to LHS, the 2-month-old male puppy was likely taken between noon and 3 p.m. Tuesday. A surveillance camera watching the puppy enclosure malfunctioned, so there's no video of...
LYNCHBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WYFF4.com

Fire engulfs home in Anderson County, firefighters say

ANDERSON, S.C. — A fire destroyed a home in Anderson County, according to the Anderson County Fire Department. Firefighters say they received a call around 1:45 p.m. on Sunday regarding a fire on Circle Drive. A home and two surrounding structures were destroyed, firefighters say. Firefighters are still on...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSET

Alton man killed in single-car crash in Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An Alton man was killed last week when his car crashed down an embankment and into several trees. Virginia State Police were called to Route 501, about a half-mile north of Route 704, in Halifax County. A 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis headed south on...
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
WSET

2 suspects arrested in Bedford County power tool theft

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Two suspects have been charged following the theft of about $10,000 worth of power tools in Bedford County on March 17. On Wednesday, Campbell County authorities arrested Robert Figg and Gabrielle Waller on outstanding larceny and property damage warrants. These charges stemmed from the...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSET

Man dead in Halifax crash

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one man dead Friday. It happened at about 7 a.m. on Route 501, a mile-and-a-half north of Route 704. The sedan went off the side of the road, overcorrected, and ran off of the...
HALIFAX, VA
WSET

Roanoke County brush fire 100% contained

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A brush fire that ignited in Roanoke County Tuesday is believed to have started by accident. The fire is now 100% contained, as of Wednesday morning. Roanoke County Fire & Rescue said the fire was 67 acres in total, scorching mostly a pine grove planted in 2006.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Car struck by train in Roanoke, driver suffers only minor injuries

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A driver suffered only minor injuries after finding they had been struck by a train in Roanoke Wednesday. According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, the driver became unresponsive while behind the wheel and regained consciousness to find their vehicle on train tracks, having been struck by the train.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

EC Glass HS locked down after pellet gun robbery

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Lynchburg high school was locked down Tuesday morning after a man tried to rob a store with a pellet gun, according to police. Police said a man went into the Dollar General on Memorial Avenue at about 8 a.m. with an airsoft gun and demanded money.
LYNCHBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy