WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony Report – April 1, 2022

Rey Mysterio recently spoke with Vibe and Wrestling and commented on The Undertaker going into the WWE Hall of Fame tonight. Here is what he said:. “To finally get that moment? It’s crazy. It’s surreal because not too long ago I was hanging out with The Undertaker backstage at a show and then we talked a little bit about wrestling. His career has lasted so long and I’ve had the opportunity to be in the ring with him, against him and by his side, you know? And it’s still so surreal that he’s getting inducted. I am so happy for him because he deserves every accolade that is coming his way. He’s worked hard. He’s been just an incredible role model when it comes to how he represents the company. I’m very happy. He’s a blessed man. He’s enjoying life now, which is even better, you know? He’s being a father, he’s being a husband and there is nothing better for somebody like him to receive this award.”

