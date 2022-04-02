ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Lady Vols take series opener over Miss. State

By Rick Russo
wvlt.tv
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Highlighted by a dominant six-run fourth inning, the 11th-ranked Tennessee Lady Vols run-ruled the Mississippi State Bulldogs with a 9-1 victory to open the series Friday night at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. The Lady Vol bats came alive throughout the contest, racking up 12 base...

www.wvlt.tv

Comments / 0

Related
WDEF

Vols Down Vandy 6-2 For Record 17th Straight Victory

(utsports.com) NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The college baseball spotlight was shining bright on Hawkins Field on Friday night as top-ranked Tennessee kicked off its three-game series with a 6-2 win over No. 3/9 Vanderbilt. Tennessee (25-1, 7-0 SEC) used an offensive jolt in the fifth to best the Commodores. Christian...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Tennessee State
KLFY News 10

Hilliard fans seven as LSU takes Game 2 vs Auburn, 9-2

BATON ROUGE, La. – Senior right-hander Ma’Khail Hilliard tossed 5.1 shutout innings with seven strikeouts, as No. 12 LSU defeated Auburn 9-2 Friday in game two of the SEC series inside Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. LSU improves to 19-8 on the season and moves to .500 in conference play heading into the rubber match […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ole Miss had won every SEC series in Oxford since 2018 – Arkansas snapped the streak

Ole Miss hadn’t lost a home SEC series in Oxford since 2018. Entering Sunday’s finale with Arkansas, the Rebels were seeking to extend the streak. Nope. The 10th-ranked Razorbacks beat the Rebels, 8-0, to take two out of three from Ole Miss on the road with a Sunday. Arkansas (24-7, 6-3 in SEC) scored five runs in the fifth inning to break things open. Centerfielder KB Sides hit a two-run home run in the inning and Danielle Gibson followed later in the inning with a three-run homer to provide all the runs the Hogs would need. On the other side, Mary Haff gave up just two hits and a walk, striking out eight in the seven-inning game. Arkansas is unbeaten in all three SEC series so far this season. The Hogs travel to Central Arkansas for a one-off game Tuesday before coming back to Bogle Park on Friday for a three-game set against No. 16 Auburn.
OXFORD, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
WAFB

No. 21 LSU drops series opener to No. 12 Kentucky

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 21 LSU (22-12, 3-3 SEC) dropped the opening series game against No. 12 Kentucky (22-8, 3-3 SEC) 5-3. The Wildcats used a three-run sixth inning to take down the Tigers on Friday, April 1 at Tiger Park. Shelbi Sunseri (5-3) got the start for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU baseball drops the series to Auburn after Game 3 loss

Both LSU and Auburn entered Saturday’s Game 3 matchup with a lot on the line as the winner would take the series 2-1. In an all-Tiger matchup, who would prevail?. LSU started the day in their *Saturday* best gold unis and with Samuel Dutton on the mound. However, that wasn’t enough to take home a series win as AU clinched it with a 6-4 win in the rubber match.
AUBURN, AL
WKYT 27

Harrison’s seventh-inning hit sweeps No. 20 LSU in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. – Meeko Harrison had her biggest moment as a Kentucky Wildcat on Sunday afternoon, recording a two-out, two-run single in the top of the seventh inning to give Kentucky its first lead of the day as No. 8 Kentucky eked out a 5-3 win over No. 20 LSU to sweep the Tigers in Baton Rouge for the first time since 2016.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec Network
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Ole Miss bats go quiet once again in Saturday loss at Kentucky

No. 10 Ole Miss’ normally potent bats were quieted by Kentucky for the second day in a row on Saturday. This time, however, strong pitching wasn’t there to save the day. The Wildcats took down the Rebels 9-2 in the middle game of a three-game set between the teams. Ole Miss has scored two runs in each of the games against Kentucky, as the Rebels won the opener 2-1. Kentucky’s Jacob Plastiak hit a pair of two-run home runs Saturday. The Rebels (18-8, 3-5 SEC) had just three hits in the game.
TUPELO, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy