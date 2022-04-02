ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clippers rip Bucks 153-119 as both teams rest top players

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Robert Covington scored a career-high 43 points and shot 11 of 18 from 3-point range...

KEYT

Jokic gets 38, leads Nuggets past LeBron-less Lakers 129-118

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 38 points and 18 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets moved into fifth place in the Western Conference with a 129-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Aaron Gordon scored 24 points and Will Barton had 25 as the Nuggets capitalized on LeBron James’ absence with a fourth-quarter surge to grab their fourth win in five games. Anthony Davis had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the 11th-place Lakers. LA’s play-in hopes waned further with its sixth consecutive loss. Russell Westbrook added 27 points.
NBA
3 takeaways from Milwaukee Bucks’ blowout loss to LA Clippers

Following their thrilling overtime win versus the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, the Milwaukee Bucks flew home to face the LA Clippers on Friday. Given the circumstances, a handful of key rotational players were out of the lineup for this contest, which included Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, and Brook Lopez. While the pair were not listed on the injury report, Grayson Allen and Wesley Matthews also did not take the court for this one, leaving the Bucks without a hefty portion of the roster available to play. LA was also without several regulars in Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and Norman Powell, which made for an interesting game between these two teams.
NBA
Khris Middleton starting for Bucks on Sunday, Pat Connaughton coming off the bench

Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Middleton will return to the starting lineup on Sunday with Pat Connaughton moving to the bench. Our models expect Middleton to play 33.0 minutes against Dallas. Middleton's Sunday projection includes 18.3 points, 5.6...
NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable for Bucks Sunday

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is considered probable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Antetokounmpo is still dealing with right knee soreness. However, he's expected to return to the court Sunday afternoon, hence the probable tag. Look for Serge Ibaka to revert to a bench role.
NBA
Clippers ride Robert Covington's hot hand to bury Bucks

Robert Covington scored a career-high 43 points thanks to 11 3-pointers as the visiting Los Angeles Clippers routed the Milwaukee Bucks 153-119 on Friday night to snap a four-game road losing streak. With four of Los Angeles’ starters out, Covington added eight rebounds and shot 15 of 24 from the...
NBA
Top scorers square off in Milwaukee-Dallas matchup

Dallas Mavericks (48-30, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (48-29, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic meet when Milwaukee faces Dallas. Antetokounmpo ranks second in the NBA averaging 30.1 points per game and Doncic ranks fourth in the league averaging 28.3 points per game.
NBA
Amir Coffey starting in Clippers' Friday lineup for inactive Paul George

Los Angeles Clippers guard Amir Coffey is starting in Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Coffey will start at the two after Paul George was held out for injury maintenance purposes. In a matchup against a Bucks' team playing with a 101.8 pace, our models project Coffey to score 29.2 FanDuel points.
NBA
Clippers prevent Pelicans from clinching play-in spot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marcus Morris Sr. scored 22 points, Ivica Zubac got his 22nd double-double of the season with 16 points and 14 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers prevented the New Orleans Pelicans from clinching a spot in the play-in tournament with a 119-100 victory. Morris made four 3-pointers for the Clippers, who were 21 of 44 from beyond the arc. It is the first time in franchise history they have made at least 20 in back-to-back games. CJ McCollum had 19 points and Brandon Ingram added 15 for the Pelicans, who had their three-game winning streak snapped.
NBA
Bucks' Jevon Carter to come off bench Sunday

Jevon Carter was not listed in the Milwaukee Bucks' starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Carter will take a seat Sunday as Jrue Holiday re-enters the starting five. Carter has a $3,500 salary on FanDuel and scored 34.4 fantasy points in his start on Friday, but expectations...
NBA
Bucks' Brook Lopez (injury management) starting Sunday; Bobby Portis coming off bench

The Milwaukee Bucks listed Brook Lopez (injury management) as a starter for Sunday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Lopez sat out Friday's game against the Clippers as the Bucks rested most of their starters, but now he's back in the starting five to take on the Mavericks off of a few days' rest. Bobby Portis will take a seat with Lopez back in the starting lineup.
NBA
Jrue Holiday (ankle) starting for Bucks Sunday; Jevon Carter coming off bench

The Milwaukee Bucks will start Jrue Holiday (ankle) in Sunday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Holiday sat out Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers along with most of the Bucks' starters, but he'll be back on the court to start today's contest. Jevon Carter started in his spot Friday, but will come off the bench this afternoon.
NBA

