Clippers rip Bucks 153-119 as both teams rest top players

Following their thrilling overtime win versus the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, the Milwaukee Bucks flew home to face the LA Clippers on Friday. Given the circumstances, a handful of key rotational players were out of the lineup for this contest, which included Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, and Brook Lopez. While the pair were not listed on the injury report, Grayson Allen and Wesley Matthews also did not take the court for this one, leaving the Bucks without a hefty portion of the roster available to play. LA was also without several regulars in Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and Norman Powell, which made for an interesting game between these two teams.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO