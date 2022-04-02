FBI San Francisco seeks help in search for missing 14-year-old

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco Division of the FBI and the Crescent City Police Department are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Katuana Nateya Whisenant may have been traveling with a man in a 1993 Toyota sedan in the Santa Rosa area on Wednesday, the FBI said.

The Toyota has a California license plate 3FKR698.

She was reported missing on July 23, 2021 and has ties to Sonoma County.

Katuana was last seen wearing a maroon Aeropostale hoodie, black Calvin Klein brand sweatpants, and white Crocs, according to the FBI.

The girl is described as Native American who is around 5’3″ to 5’5″ and 150 pounds with light brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone one has information about Katuana, they are encouraged to contact a local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

