NBA

Pistons' Saddiq Bey: Dealing with hip injury

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Coach Dwane Casey said after Friday's win over the Thunder that Bey is dealing with a...

www.cbssports.com

Person
Saddiq Bey
Person
Dwane Casey
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Phoenix Suns resting Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder for Sunday's OKC game

OKLAHOMA CITY – Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams has racked his brain over and over about managing a team that's already clinched the No. 1 overall seed with five games remaining in the regular season. "I think it's just one of those deals where I've thought about it way too much," Williams said before Friday's loss at Memphis. "I don't have a great answer. I think we're just trying to just figure out health, rhythm, rest and like if you ask...
NBA
Reuters

Darius Garland helps Cavaliers knock off Knicks

Darius Garland totaled 24 points and 13 assists as the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed and took control in the third quarter en route to a 119-101 victory over the short-handed New York Knicks on Saturday afternoon. The Cavaliers (43-35) rebounded nicely from an ugly 131-107 loss to the Atlanta...
NBA
FanSided

Detroit Pistons’ patience with Killian Hayes is paying off

The refrain for Killian Hayes of the Detroit Pistons has been the same for two seasons now. “Let’s wait until he’s played 82 games before we cast judgment”. This phrase – or any other variation of the same message – has been echoed tirelessly by Killian Hayes truthers for the past two years. It’s almost become a meme at this point.
NBA
numberfire.com

Pistons' Cade Cunningham (hip) out for Sunday

The Detroit Pistons have ruled out Cade Cunningham (hip) for Sunday's game against the Indiana Pacers. The impressive rookie played just under eight minutes before leaving Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and will sit out tonight's contest as the Pistons coast to the finish line of the 2021/22 season.
NBA
numberfire.com

Pacers' Goga Bitadze (foot) will not return on Sunday

Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze (foot) will not return to Sunday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Bitadze suffered a foot injury during Sunday's clash with the Pistons and will not return. Bitadze will finish Sunday's game with 6 points, 1 rebound, and 1 assist in 9 minutes played.
NBA
ESPN

Indiana takes on Detroit, aims to stop 6-game skid

Detroit Pistons (22-56, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (25-53, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana aims to break its six-game slide when the Pacers play Detroit. The Pacers have gone 2-13 against division opponents. Indiana is 12-17 when it turns the ball over less than...
NBA
fantasypros.com

Frank Jackson adds 26 points in expanded role

Frank Jackson recorded 26 points (7-16 FG, 4-10 3PT, 8-8 FT), two rebounds, and one steal in 33 minutes off the bench in Friday's win over the Thunder. With Cade Cunningham not playing past the first quarter due to injury concerns and the back-to-back situation, Jackson recorded his highest scoring game since Nov. 19. Under normal circumstances, the Duke product is not nearly consistent or productive enough to be fantasy relevant. The 23-year-old will look to earn more minutes when the Pistons visit the Pacers on Sunday.
NBA
numberfire.com

Indiana's Malcolm Brogdon (back) questionable for Sunday's game against Pistons

Indiana Pacers shooting guard Malcolm Brogdon (back) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Brogdon's availability has constantly been in question after Indiana's guard missed seven games for various reasons. Tyrese Haliburton should play a lead role in a good spot against a Pistons' team ranked 24th in defensive rating.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Still out Sunday

Brogdon has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pistons with a sore lower back, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports. Brogdon will miss an eighth straight game, with his absence now being attributed to an injury rather than rest. The Pacers continue to evaluate Brogdon on a game-by-game basis, but at this point, it would be surprising if he played again this season.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Brook Lopez: Will be back Sunday

Lopez (rest) will play Sunday against the Mavericks. The Bucks' key starters got Friday's game against the Clippers off but will be back in action Sunday. Since returning to the starting five, he's averaged 11.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 24.0 minutes.
NBA
ESPN

Portland takes on San Antonio on 6-game skid

Portland Trail Blazers (27-50, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (32-45, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland aims to stop its six-game skid with a win over San Antonio. The Spurs are 22-25 in Western Conference games. San Antonio leads the Western Conference with 28.0...
NBA
FOX Sports

Embiid, Philadelphia set for matchup with Cleveland

LINE: Cavaliers -4.5; over/under is 224.5. BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid leads Philadelphia into a matchup against Cleveland. He currently ranks third in the league averaging 30.0 points per game. The Cavaliers have gone 26-22 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 10.9 fast break points...
NBA

