Pistons' Saddiq Bey: Dealing with hip injury

Frank Jackson recorded 26 points (7-16 FG, 4-10 3PT, 8-8 FT), two rebounds, and one steal in 33 minutes off the bench in Friday's win over the Thunder. With Cade Cunningham not playing past the first quarter due to injury concerns and the back-to-back situation, Jackson recorded his highest scoring game since Nov. 19. Under normal circumstances, the Duke product is not nearly consistent or productive enough to be fantasy relevant. The 23-year-old will look to earn more minutes when the Pistons visit the Pacers on Sunday.
