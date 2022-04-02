ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Leads team in scoring

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Brooks finished with 30 points (11-28 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven assists, and four rebounds in...

www.cbssports.com

Larry Brown Sports

Gordon Hayward to return to Hornets’ lineup

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward is set to return to the lineup vs. the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. Hayward has missed 22 games this season after suffering an ankle injury in Toronto on February 7. But ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was told that Hayward plans to play this weekend. Hayward...
NBA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Phoenix Suns resting Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder for Sunday's OKC game

OKLAHOMA CITY – Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams has racked his brain over and over about managing a team that's already clinched the No. 1 overall seed with five games remaining in the regular season. "I think it's just one of those deals where I've thought about it way too much," Williams said before Friday's loss at Memphis. "I don't have a great answer. I think we're just trying to just figure out health, rhythm, rest and like if you ask...
NBA
KEYT

Pelicans rally past Lakers 114-111 despite Davis’ return

LOS ANGELES (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 32 points, Brandon Ingram added 29 against his former team and the New Orleans Pelicans spoiled Anthony Davis’ return from injury with another fourth-quarter rally in a 114-111 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Jonas Valanciunas had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the ninth-place Pelicans, who won for the sixth time in eight games while dealing the second major blow in five days to the Lakers’ hopes of squeaking into the play-in tournament. LeBron James missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer and scored just two of his 38 points in the fourth quarter for the Lakers. Davis had 23 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in his return from a six-week injury absence since Feb. 16.
NBA
Reuters

Darius Garland helps Cavaliers knock off Knicks

Darius Garland totaled 24 points and 13 assists as the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed and took control in the third quarter en route to a 119-101 victory over the short-handed New York Knicks on Saturday afternoon. The Cavaliers (43-35) rebounded nicely from an ugly 131-107 loss to the Atlanta...
NBA
numberfire.com

Desmond Bane (ankle) inactive for Memphis on Friday night

Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Desmond Bane (ankle) is ruled out for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Bane will not be available after the Grizzlies' guard was held out with left ankle soreness. In a difficult spot against a Suns' team ranked second in defensive rating, Ziaire Williams should play an increased offensive role.
NBA
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Starting Sunday

Beasley is starting Sunday's game against the Rockets. Beasley will be playing through an ankle injury in Sunday's matchup, and he'll draw the start with Patrick Beverley (ankle) sidelined. Across his last three appearances, Beasley has averaged 10.7 points and 3.0 rebounds in 19.3 minutes per game.
NBA
numberfire.com

Grizzlies starting De'Anthony Melton for inactive Tyus Jones on Friday

Memphis Grizzlies point guard De'Anthony Melton is starting in Friday's lineup against the Phoenix Suns. Melton will make his 14th start this season after Tyus Jones was ruled out. In a matchup against a Suns' team allowing a 106.5 defensive rating, numberFire's models project Melton to score 35.5 FanDuel points.
NBA
numberfire.com

Jakob Poeltl (back) scratched Sunday for Spurs

San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. After entering the day without any injury designation whatsoever, Poeltl has been ruled out of action to close out the week due to lower back tightness. Jock Landale and Zach Collins should see increased work.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Mike Conley: Excels with 26 points

Conley notched 26 points (10-18 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Saturday's 111-107 loss to Golden State. Conley tied Donovan Mitchell for the team lead in scoring in the contest, though the point guard was much more efficient with a 10-for-18 shooting line. His scoring production was his most since he posted 29 points against Milwaukee on March 14. Conley's offensive output has ebbed and flowed over the course of the campaign, and he is currently in a productive stretch during which he has averaged 17.6 points, 5.6 dimes, 2.2 boards, 1.0 steals and 3.2 treys over his past five contests.
NBA
numberfire.com

Ziaire Williams starting in Memphis' Friday lineup for Desmond Bane

Memphis Grizzlies small forward Ziaire Williams is starting in Friday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Williams will make his 29th appearance in Memphis' starting lineup after Desmond Bane was ruled out with ankle soreness. In a difficult spot against a Suns' team allowing a 106.5 defensive rating, our models project Williams to score 20.7 FanDuel points.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Memphis Grizzlies: Most favorable first-round matchups in 2022 NBA Playoffs, ranked

With arguably the most surprising and most impressive ascension this season, the pressure heightens for the young Memphis Grizzlies squad in the playoffs. Being in the eighth seed last season put them in a “nothing to lose” situation last year, but they have risen to the second seed in the Western Conference despite the 22 missed games of Ja Morant as of this moment.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Brook Lopez: Will be back Sunday

Lopez (rest) will play Sunday against the Mavericks. The Bucks' key starters got Friday's game against the Clippers off but will be back in action Sunday. Since returning to the starting five, he's averaged 11.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 24.0 minutes.
NBA
ESPN

Portland takes on San Antonio on 6-game skid

Portland Trail Blazers (27-50, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (32-45, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland aims to stop its six-game skid with a win over San Antonio. The Spurs are 22-25 in Western Conference games. San Antonio leads the Western Conference with 28.0...
NBA
NBC Sports

NBA reveals time for potentially important C's-Grizzlies season finale

If you looked at the Boston Celtics' schedule recently, you probably saw that the regular season finale on Sunday, April 10 against Grizzlies in Memphis had a start time TBD. The NBA announced Sunday that Celtics vs. Grizzlies will begin at 7 p.m. ET. Forsberg: Are the stars aligning for...
NBA
CBS Sports

Suns' Devin Booker: Leads all scorers

Booker put up 41 points (17-28 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds and four assists in Friday's 122-114 loss to the Grizzlies. Booker stayed hot against Memphis, but it was not enough as Phoenix saw its nine-game win streak come to an end. The three-time All-Star has scored at least 35 points in three of his last four games, shooting 61.3 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from deep in those contests.
NBA

