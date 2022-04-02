ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Clippers rip Bucks 153-119 as both teams rest top players

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 2 days ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Robert Covington scored a career-high 43 points and shot 11 of 18 from 3-point range...

localnews8.com

KEYT

Jokic gets 38, leads Nuggets past LeBron-less Lakers 129-118

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 38 points and 18 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets moved into fifth place in the Western Conference with a 129-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Aaron Gordon scored 24 points and Will Barton had 25 as the Nuggets capitalized on LeBron James’ absence with a fourth-quarter surge to grab their fourth win in five games. Anthony Davis had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the 11th-place Lakers. LA’s play-in hopes waned further with its sixth consecutive loss. Russell Westbrook added 27 points.
NBA
Person
Jrue Holiday
Person
Amir Coffey
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Robert Covington
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Paul George
numberfire.com

Khris Middleton starting for Bucks on Sunday, Pat Connaughton coming off the bench

Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Middleton will return to the starting lineup on Sunday with Pat Connaughton moving to the bench. Our models expect Middleton to play 33.0 minutes against Dallas. Middleton's Sunday projection includes 18.3 points, 5.6...
NBA
numberfire.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable for Bucks Sunday

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is considered probable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Antetokounmpo is still dealing with right knee soreness. However, he's expected to return to the court Sunday afternoon, hence the probable tag. Look for Serge Ibaka to revert to a bench role.
NBA
WHIO Dayton

Doncic leads Mavericks to 118-112 victory over Bucks

MILWAUKEE — (AP) — Luka Doncic continues to feel right at home when he’s facing the Milwaukee Bucks, even when his Dallas Mavericks are on the road facing a fourth-quarter deficit. Doncic scored 32 points and matched a season high with 15 assists to help the Mavericks...
NBA
ESPN

Top scorers square off in Milwaukee-Dallas matchup

Dallas Mavericks (48-30, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (48-29, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic meet when Milwaukee faces Dallas. Antetokounmpo ranks second in the NBA averaging 30.1 points per game and Doncic ranks fourth in the league averaging 28.3 points per game.
NBA
numberfire.com

Amir Coffey starting in Clippers' Friday lineup for inactive Paul George

Los Angeles Clippers guard Amir Coffey is starting in Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Coffey will start at the two after Paul George was held out for injury maintenance purposes. In a matchup against a Bucks' team playing with a 101.8 pace, our models project Coffey to score 29.2 FanDuel points.
NBA
Idaho8.com

Spurs top short-handed Blazers to strengthen play-in hopes

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keldon Johnson had 28 points and the San Antonio Spurs defeated the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers 113-92 on Sunday night to strengthen their bid for a play-in berth. Coupled with the Los Angeles Lakers’ loss to Denver, San Antonio’s magic number for clinching 10th in the Western Conference is two games. San Antonio center Zach Collins had 18 points and 13 rebounds for his first career double-double. Tre Jones added 18 points and Keita Bates-Diop had 12. Keon Johnson and Ben McLemore had 19 points each to lead Portland.
NBA
numberfire.com

Bucks' Jevon Carter to come off bench Sunday

Jevon Carter was not listed in the Milwaukee Bucks' starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Carter will take a seat Sunday as Jrue Holiday re-enters the starting five. Carter has a $3,500 salary on FanDuel and scored 34.4 fantasy points in his start on Friday, but expectations...
NBA
Idaho8.com

With Booker resting, Sarr, Pokuveski lead Thunder past Suns

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Backup center Olivier Sarr scored a career-high 24 points and Aleksej Pokuveski recorded his first career triple-double to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 117-96 victory over the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns. Sarr came off the bench to shoot 9 of 12 from the field, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range. The other 7-footer, Pokuveski, had 17 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds while playing point guard for the bulk of the game. Playing without scoring leader Devin Booker, Phoenix hit just 7 of 38 (18.4%) beyond the arc, well below its previous season low of 22% in a January win over Dallas.
NBA
Idaho8.com

Knicks rout Magic 118-88 with help from Barrett, Toppin

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — RJ Barrett scored 27 points, Obi Toppin matched his career high with 20 and the New York Knicks routed the Orlando Magic 118-88. Toppin and Alec Burks scored 12 points each in a 37-point third quarter for the Knicks, who made 12 of their first 13 shots in the period. Burks finished with 19 points and seven rebounds, and Immanuel Quickley had his first triple double, contributing 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in 34 minutes off the bench. Moritz Wagner led Orlando with 18 points and nine rebounds in the Magic’s sixth straight loss.
NBA
Idaho8.com

Lowry has 16 points, 10 assists as Heat beat Raptors 114-109

TORONTO (AP) — Kyle Lowry had 16 points and 10 assists against his former team, Max Strus scored all of his 23 points in the second half, and the Miami Heat beat the Toronto Raptors 114-109. Victor Oladipo scored 21 points, Tyler Herro had 18 and Bam Adebayo 16 as the Heat won their fourth straight and remained two games ahead of Boston atop the Eastern Conference standings. Each team has three games remaining. Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam each scored 29 points, and Scottie Barnes and Gary Trent Jr. both had 19 as Toronto lost for the first time in six games.
NBA
Idaho8.com

Edwards has 33, Towns 28, Timberwolves beat Rockets 139-132

HOUSTON (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 33 points and Karl-Anthony Towns added 28 as the Minnesota Timberwolves built a huge lead and held on for a 139-132 win over the Houston Rockets. It’s the second straight victory for Minnesota, which is in seventh place in the Western Conference with three games remaining. Houston coach Stephen Silas was ejected late after coming onto the court to yell at officials about foul calls. Jalen Green had 31 points for Houston and Josh Christopher scored a career-high 30 off the bench as the Rockets dropped their fourth straight.
NBA
Idaho8.com

Warriors win second straight, beat struggling Kings 109-90

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Andrew Wiggins scored 25 points, Jordan Poole added 22 and the Golden State Warriors held off the Sacramento Kings 109-90. Nemanja Bjelica had season-highs of 19 points and 12 rebounds to go with six assists. The Warriors won their second straight after not winning consecutive games since early March. Harrison Barnes had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Kings, who were eliminated from playoff contention with the loss. The Kings held a moment of silence before the game for the victims of the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento.
NBA
Idaho8.com

Cavs cry foul after Embiid scores 44 in Sixers’ 122-108 win

CLEVELAND (AP) — Joel Embiid had 44 points and 17 rebounds, James Harden recorded his second triple-double with Philadelphia and the 76ers locked up a playoff spot with a 112-108 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Embiid was questionable coming into the game with a sore ankle. But not only did the 7-footer play, Embiid dominated down the stretch, scoring 12 points in a key sequence of the fourth quarter. He also made 17 of 20 free throws, added five blocks and three assists in 38 minutes of another MVP resume builder. Harden 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Darius Garland scored 23 for Cleveland.
NBA
Idaho8.com

Bey, Jackson lead Pistons past Pacers 121-117

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and Fred Jackson had 19 to lead the sharpshooting Detroit Pistons past the Indiana Pacers 121-117. Bey hit 11 of 18 shots including shooting 7 of 9 on 3-pointers in 23 minutes. The Piston have won three games in a row. They sank 21 of 41 3-pointers and set a team record for 3s in a half with 13 in the opening two quarters. Oshae Brissett scored 20 points and had nine rebounds to lead the Pacers, who have lost seven straight games. Tyrese Haliburtonhad 19 points, a career-high 17 assists and nine rebounds. Buddy Hield and Isiah Jackson also scored 19 each for the Pacers.
NBA

