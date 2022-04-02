ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Representatives pass legislation legalizing marijuana, but business owners say we’ve been here before

By Will Lewis
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xXomi_0exA2LZA00

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — After the vote in the U.S. House of Representatives, the nation is halfway to legalizing marijuana.

“I’m still smiling every time I think about it,” said Lorenzo McNulty, managing partner at Keep It Hemple. “Having the opportunity to reach the Senate one more time.”

McNulty says federal legalization could be a windfall for growers. Not only because of the ability to grow marijuana, but cannabis-related companies will finally have access to federally insured banks.

“I don’t know if you can really do a legitimate business without the ability to bank,” McNulty added. “To build your business credit, to get those loans and things that are part of this MORE act.”

The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement, or MORE act decriminalizes marijuana by removing it from the federal government’s list of controlled substances.

House approves bill legalizing marijuana

“Far too long we have treated marijuana as a criminal justice problem,” said U.S. Representative Jerry Nadler, one of the bill sponsors. “Instead of a matter of personal choice and public health.”

The MORE act would also clear some marijuana-related criminal convictions. North Carolina representative, Alma Adams tweeted out, “I’m voting to finally put an end to the criminalization of marijuana in the U.S. and begin repairing the harm of decades of failed drug policy.”

Three Republicans voted for the MORE act, but there was heavy opposition.

“I can tell you, marijuana is nothing more than a gateway drug,” said U.S. Representative Buddy Carter from Georgia.

South Carolina representative, Nancy Mace, introduced marijuana legislation as well but voted no for the MORE act.

Map: Here’s where marijuana is – and isn’t – legal

In a statement to Queen City News, Mace said, “The MORE Act forces a system on South Carolinians and other states they do not want. By comparison, my bill, the States Reform Act, removes the federal government from the equation and allows states to decide for themselves.”

There is still one more hurdle before people can light up legally on a federal level, and that’s getting through the U.S. Senate.

“You take a look at that House vote it was pretty much right down the middle,” adds McNulty. “So, moving into the Senate, we feel like we have a really good chance.”

So far, the White House administration hasn’t commented on the passage of the MORE act. Senators are expected to introduce legislation by the end of April.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
Reason.com

The House Just Approved Marijuana Legalization Again, but GOP Support Remains Nearly Nonexistent

The House of Representatives today approved a bill that would repeal the federal ban on marijuana by a vote of 220 to 204. The yes votes included 217 Democrats but just three Republicans, two fewer than voted for an earlier version of the bill, the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act, when the House approved it in December 2020.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Nadler
Person
Alma Adams
Person
Buddy Carter
Person
Nancy Mace
CNET

Marijuana Legalization: Which States Is Weed Legal In?

Though marijuana is legal for medicinal purposes in 37 states -- and recreationally in 18 -- the use, possession or sale of cannabis is still prohibited by federal statute. That's created a significant disconnect that an increasing number of lawmakers are eager to reconcile: In a letter last month, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, Senate finance committee chair Sen. Ron Wyden and Sen. Cory Booker invited their colleagues to help draft legislation that would end the federal ban and lift state-sanctioned dispensaries out of legal limbo.
U.S. POLITICS
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legalizing Marijuana#Republicans#Keep It Hemple#Expungement#House
KOAT 7

Businesses and law officials prepare for legal recreational marijuana

On April 1, you'll be able to go to dispensaries to buy recreational marijuana. Economists say this could be a massive plus for our state, but there's one major question. Can supply keep up with demand?. Dispensaries like High Desert Relief are looking forward to the legalization of recreational marijuana;...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
New Hampshire Bulletin

House votes for one-time $500 payment to some state retirees over cost-of-living allowance

The House overwhelmingly supported a one-time $500 payment to help some retirees with increased expenses rather than provide them an ongoing 1.5 percent cost-of-living allowance. It did so over the objections of Rep. Joshua Adjutant, an Enfield Democrat, who argued the state owes retirees more. “They have given so much and now they sit in […] The post House votes for one-time $500 payment to some state retirees over cost-of-living allowance appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
BUSINESS
creators.com

Colorado Lawmakers Pass Kids' Independence Bill

Colorado kids should be getting on their sneakers. Thanks to their state legislators, they will soon be able to play outside, stay home alone a bit, and enjoy some freedom without their parents worrying this could get them investigated for neglect. On Tuesday, the Colorado Senate followed the lead of...
COLORADO STATE
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy