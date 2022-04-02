Representatives pass legislation legalizing marijuana, but business owners say we’ve been here before

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — After the vote in the U.S. House of Representatives, the nation is halfway to legalizing marijuana.

“I’m still smiling every time I think about it,” said Lorenzo McNulty, managing partner at Keep It Hemple. “Having the opportunity to reach the Senate one more time.”

McNulty says federal legalization could be a windfall for growers. Not only because of the ability to grow marijuana, but cannabis-related companies will finally have access to federally insured banks.

“I don’t know if you can really do a legitimate business without the ability to bank,” McNulty added. “To build your business credit, to get those loans and things that are part of this MORE act.”

The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement, or MORE act decriminalizes marijuana by removing it from the federal government’s list of controlled substances.

“Far too long we have treated marijuana as a criminal justice problem,” said U.S. Representative Jerry Nadler, one of the bill sponsors. “Instead of a matter of personal choice and public health.”

The MORE act would also clear some marijuana-related criminal convictions. North Carolina representative, Alma Adams tweeted out, “I’m voting to finally put an end to the criminalization of marijuana in the U.S. and begin repairing the harm of decades of failed drug policy.”

Three Republicans voted for the MORE act, but there was heavy opposition.

“I can tell you, marijuana is nothing more than a gateway drug,” said U.S. Representative Buddy Carter from Georgia.

South Carolina representative, Nancy Mace, introduced marijuana legislation as well but voted no for the MORE act.

In a statement to Queen City News, Mace said, “The MORE Act forces a system on South Carolinians and other states they do not want. By comparison, my bill, the States Reform Act, removes the federal government from the equation and allows states to decide for themselves.”

There is still one more hurdle before people can light up legally on a federal level, and that’s getting through the U.S. Senate.

“You take a look at that House vote it was pretty much right down the middle,” adds McNulty. “So, moving into the Senate, we feel like we have a really good chance.”

So far, the White House administration hasn’t commented on the passage of the MORE act. Senators are expected to introduce legislation by the end of April.

