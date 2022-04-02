ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Monument Health commemorates ‘Donate Life’ Awareness Month

kotatv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe early evening news on KOTA Territory...

www.kotatv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WYTV.com

Bridal event raises awareness for organ donations

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — There are currently 3,000 people in the U-S waiting for an organ transplant. Unfortunately, 22 people die daily because they don’t get a life-saving donation. To raise awareness and money, Jacqueline’s Bridal held an event Saturday night to raise awareness for this issue.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Monument Health#Kota Territory Tv
KEYC

Colon Cancer Awareness Month: Knowing the signs

Kidney donors summit Mt. Kilimanjaro to raise awareness about living organ donation. Last month, we introduced you to Shawna Sampson who became a living organ donor when her cousin needed a kidney. Getting back on track with your sleep schedule. Updated: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:58 PM CST. According to...
ADVOCACY
WSAZ

National Kidney Awareness Month

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to the National Kidney Foundation, more than 37 million adults in the United States are estimated to have chronic kidney disease. Yet most, 90%, have no idea that their kidneys may be impaired.
HUNTINGTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
13 WHAM

NTID partners with Strong in Deaf Awareness Month event

Rochester, N.Y. — To celebrate Deaf Awareness Month, The Strong National Museum of Play and RIT’s National Technical Institute for the Deaf are partnering to hold the first-ever Deaf Day of Play on Sunday, March 20, at The Strong. Graduating students from NTID’s Department of American Sign Language...
ROCHESTER, NY
KOLR10 News

Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month: Why screenings could save your life

AVA, Mo. — March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and the United States has one of the highest rates of colorectal cancer in the world. Colorectal cancer is expected to claim the lives of more than 52,000 Americans this year, according to the American Cancer Society. Doctors are working to raise awareness that people […]
AVA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy