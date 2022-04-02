Monument Health commemorates ‘Donate Life’ Awareness Month

Arnot Health hosted a virtual Zoom today to highlight National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, which is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States. According to the National Institutes of Health, colorectal cancer can affect both young and older adults, though the cancer is typically found in patients ages 50 and up, […]
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — There are currently 3,000 people in the U-S waiting for an organ transplant. Unfortunately, 22 people die daily because they don’t get a life-saving donation. To raise awareness and money, Jacqueline’s Bridal held an event Saturday night to raise awareness for this issue.
Kidney donors summit Mt. Kilimanjaro to raise awareness about living organ donation. Last month, we introduced you to Shawna Sampson who became a living organ donor when her cousin needed a kidney. Getting back on track with your sleep schedule. Updated: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:58 PM CST. According to...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to the National Kidney Foundation, more than 37 million adults in the United States are estimated to have chronic kidney disease. Yet most, 90%, have no idea that their kidneys may be impaired.
Rochester, N.Y. — To celebrate Deaf Awareness Month, The Strong National Museum of Play and RIT’s National Technical Institute for the Deaf are partnering to hold the first-ever Deaf Day of Play on Sunday, March 20, at The Strong. Graduating students from NTID’s Department of American Sign Language...
AVA, Mo. — March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and the United States has one of the highest rates of colorectal cancer in the world. Colorectal cancer is expected to claim the lives of more than 52,000 Americans this year, according to the American Cancer Society. Doctors are working to raise awareness that people […]
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Studies are showing that younger people are at increased risk of the cancer due various reasons. March is colorectal cancer awareness month and Progressive Community Health Center in Milwaukee is spreading the word about colon cancer with a screening event. Sarah Francois with Progressive Community Health...
The Roanoke Valley chapter of The Vietnam Veterans held a Vietnam Veterans Memorial Day ceremony. The celebration including an Army band, reflections from three members of the VVA 81, a wreath laying for Roanokers who died during the war, and a speech from Virginia Representative Bill Cline. Representative Cline said...
Comments / 0