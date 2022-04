In the aftermath of Taylor Bunderson’s walk-off single, the final blow in Pocatello’s sweep of Blackfoot Friday afternoon, the Thunder spilled out of the dugout like ants to bread crumbs. First they sprinted toward Anisiah Ramirez, who scored the winning run in this 11-10 victory, then to Bunderson, the evening’s hero. They swarmed her, patted her helmet. In chilly temperatures before a setting sun, celebrations didn’t get sweeter. Still, the party felt muted. If a stranger had just strolled into the game, they might think...

POCATELLO, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO