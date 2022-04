ADAIRSVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - A man reported missing in Adairsville was found dead two days later in a wooded area near where he was last seen. According to Adairsville Police Department officials, an officer was dispatched to the lobby of the Adairsville Police Department in reference to a missing person report on March 16. The officer met with the complainant who stated that his son had been missing since March 14 and was last seen at the Hampton Inn.

