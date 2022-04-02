ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Americans eating more meat, cooking more at home

By Kay Shipman, FarmWeek
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QjbnZ_0exA0xb000
A new Food Marketing Institute report says sales of all meat by volume increased in 2021, compared to pre-pandemic levels. More people are eating and cooking at home, too.  (Illinois Farm Bureau)

BLOOMINGTON — Meat fortifies more Americans’ meals, which are now more frequently cooked and eaten at home, a new Food Marketing Institute (FMI) report has revealed.

A total of 98.5% of American households reported buying meat and nearly 3 in 4 Americans described themselves as meat eaters, according to the 17th annual Power of Meat study from FMI.

The 2021 report examined the impact of the pandemic on shoppers’ habits and lifestyles. The Power of Meat offers an annual update of shopper habits regarding meat and poultry before they purchase, in the store and at home.

Compared to pre-pandemic levels, sales of all meat by volume increased 3.9%. Volume sales of both fresh and prepared meats are higher compared with levels before the pandemic. Fresh meat sales are up 3.7% with prepared meat sales 4.3% higher.

More people are cooking and eating their meals at home. While that 80% level is down slightly from the 88% peak in April 2020, the at-home trend remains strong.

On average, Americans reported eating four home-cooked meals with meat each week. More than half, 57%, cook meat for four to seven dinners each week.

Americans not only altered where they are eating, but they also changed how they shop. Now, 61% report shopping for meat online, compared to 39% in 2019. Of those online shoppers, 46% regularly shop online.

While consumers are cooking more meat at home, they’re turning more to online sources for ideas and instruction, especially younger shoppers.

About half said they regularly turn to websites, apps and social media for recipes and suggestions. Search engines, like Google, are the top tool for 72%, while 57% turn to YouTube.

Among Generation Z and Millennials, about half use Pinterest, Instagram and TikTok for help with meat preparation and recipes.

The generational differences are striking. For example, 53% of Generation Z report turning to TikTok compared to 4% of Baby Boomers.

What is everyone searching online for? They look for ideas related to type of meat, specific cuts and specific cooking methods.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The Telegraph
The Telegraph

2K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

407K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Mashed

The 13 Best Meats To Cook In An Air Fryer, Ranked

The air fryer made its debut at the 2010 Internationale Funkausstellung exhibition in Berlin. Released by Philips, the innovative kitchen appliance was an instant hit. Indeed, it was so much so that IFA's organizers listed it in the top five inventions presented at the event (via Exnovate). Once you've used one, you can see how there are good reasons why air fryers have taken the culinary world by storm. They not only speed up cooking time but require a fraction of the oil used to deep fry food, making them a healthier alternative to traditional cooking methods (via Medical News Today).
FOOD & DRINKS
Cadrene Heslop

Rising Food Cost in America

The availability of food in America could get worse, says reports. After Thanksgiving, shoppers noticed price hikes and food product shortages in grocery stores. Meat prices are on the decline in local supermarkets. What a relief? The cost of poultry, eggs, fish, and meat fell by 0.4% between November to December. Here are the other dips on the meat aisle:
The Kitchn

The $5 Italian Snack That’s Helping Me Eat More Protein

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’d love to tell you that I discovered pickled lupini beans along my travels from Puglia to Cinque Terre, but that’s just not true. Although they are a product of Italy, I fell in love with these protein-packed snacking legumes right here on Martha’s Vineyard island. A friend introduced me to them when I was trying to mix up the foods in my diet.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

These Pre-Cut Fruit Items Were Just Recalled For Listeria Concerns

One of modern life's small but meaningful conveniences is the availability of pre-cut fresh fruit. An unfortunate trade-off, however, is that the relatively small amount of processing involved in the peeling, pitting, slicing, and packaging of fresh fruit in a commercial setting may subject your seemingly pristine fruit to the risk of contamination by foodborne pathogens. One such pathogen is Listeria monocytogenes, which is found in water, soil, and animal droppings and can be transmitted to humans via the consumption of contaminated food (via Mayo Clinic). The resulting illness, known as listeriosis, can be deadly in certain populations, namely pregnant women and their unborn fetuses, people older than 65, and anyone who lives with a weakened immune system (listeriosis rarely affects other populations, and when it does, it tends to respond well to antibiotics).
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Fresh Meat#Cooking#Meats#Food Marketing Institute#Food Drink#Illinois Farm Bureau#Fmi#The Power Of Meat
Mashed

Why You Might See Fewer Totino's And Pillsbury Products At The Grocery Store

Supply chain problems continue to impact food companies and grocery stores nationwide. Reuters found that the Omicron wave back in January contributed to massive produce shortages, particularly along the West Coast. The price of transporting the food also skyrocketed, and even if shoppers could get ahold of their favorite products they potentially had to deal with a much higher price tag.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
Mashed

The Supermarket That Beat Aldi And Kroger In A Recent Survey

USA Today has published its annual list of the top 10 supermarket brands. After a group of experts narrowed the number of brands down to ten, readers had a 28-day period to vote for their favorite. Despite the coverage Mashed tends to give to Aldi, Kroger, and Trader Joe's, none of these made it to the number one spot. The most beloved brand for readers of USA Today is The Fresh Market — and for the second year in a row.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Thrillist

Fruit and Vegetables From Wegmans & Other Stores Has Been Recalled Due to Listeria

The Fruit Fresh Up company has announced that it is recalling fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as some ready-to-eat dips due to Listeria monocytogenes contamination. A hefty list of products processed at its facility in Depew, New York may have come into contact with the dangerous bacteria. The produce was sold under a variety of brand names including Wegmans, Fresh Harvest, Lexington Co-op, and Tops. Those products were distributed throughout New York and surrounding states, according to the notice shared by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA).
DEPEW, NY
thefern.org

Three in 10 Americans shrug at higher food prices — survey

Americans say food prices are not rising as rapidly as the government reports and 31 percent of them say they have made little or no change in their shopping habits in response to inflation, said Purdue University. But expectations of food inflation are on the rise, according to the Consumer Food Insights survey. “Apparently, consumers… » Read More.
AGRICULTURE
Q985

FDA Recalls Walmart, Kroger Pancake Mix Sold In Illinois

Another day, another product recall. This time, it's for something that you may very well have on the shelves of your pantry at home, but the product recall is for a reason I haven't heard of before. In the past, we've seen that there have been recalls for listeria, E....
ILLINOIS STATE
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
407K+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy