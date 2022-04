SPOKANE, Wash. — Three weeks ago it appeared the Chiefs were on their way to a great comeback from a disappointing season as they had launched themselves from 10th and last place in the Western Conference to within 2 points of 6th place Vancouver. Spokane then hit a rough patch as they dropped 5 in a row to end March and found themselves 4 points out of the 8th and final playoff spot behind Prince George. The Chiefs have once again suffered the injury bug as they have had 4 to 5 players on the shelf over the last two weeks, and then lost some players to suspension due to major penalties suffered in the losing streak. Spokane's road woes have also played a big factor as the team started a season-long 6 game road trip with 3 straight losses, including a discouraging 4-0 shutout defeat at Tri-City in their last game. Prince George won two in a row over the weekend to open their 4 point lead on Spokane with just 7 games left in the Chiefs season.

