Hyena's presents Billy D. Washington

culturemap.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with...

fortworth.culturemap.com

The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
Rolling Stone

Ghost Predicted the Pandemic. Now the Metal Band Is Foretelling the Fall of Empires

Click here to read the full article. When your day job requires you to dress up as a satanic pope, you’re going to have a complicated view of Christianity. But that doesn’t mean Tobias Forge, the creative mastermind behind the occult-rock band Ghost, can’t appreciate the religion’s artistic and cultural beauty. “In the same way that I would not hang out with an alien from the film Alien, but I love the look of it? That’s my relationship with Christianity,” Forge tells Rolling Stone. “I’m a big fan of the arts treasures that are in there and it’s always had a...
musictimes.com

Mira Calix Cause of Death Mysterious: Complex Electronic Musician Dead

Mira Calix, a musician, popularly known for her electronic music, complex and highly-imaginative songs, has passed away. According to The Guardian, her record label, Warp Records, confirmed the producer's death. However, they did not disclose the cause of her death and her age. The label took to social media to...
State
Washington State
rollingout.com

Denzel Washington presents honorary Oscar to Samuel L. Jackson (videos)

The most revered urban actor of all time presented an honorary Oscar to the man who is the highest-grossing actor in the annals of American motion pictures on Saturday, March 25, 2022, in Los Angeles. Two-time Academy Award winner Denzel Washington personally bestowed his longtime friend and fellow living legend...
Pitchfork

Mira Calix, Experimental Musician and Sound Artist, Has Died

Mira Calix, the United Kingdom–based sound artist and experimental musician signed to Warp, has died, the label announced. “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful, caring human who touched the lives of everyone who had the honour of working with her,” the label posted in a note on social media. “She pushed the boundaries between electronic music, classical music and art in a truly unique way.”
HollywoodLife

Billy Crystal’s Kids: Meet The Actor’s Two Grown Daughters

Here’s everything you need to know about actor and comedian Billy Crystal’s two daughters, Jennifer and Lindsay, who’ve both worked in show business. After tying the knot on June 4, 1970, actor and comedian Billy Crystal and his wife Janice Crystal settled down to welcome two daughters, Jennifer Crystal Foley and Lindsay Crystal. Although the family likes to keep things pretty laid back and out of the spotlight, both women have appeared on the red carpet with their father and worked in show business as well, following after both mom and dad’s footsteps.
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
thecinemaholic.com

7 Movies Like CODA You Must See

Sian Heder wrote and directed ‘CODA,’ a familial coming-of-age tale of a talented singer. Recreating the story of the French movie ‘The Bélier Family,’ the story revolves around Ruby Rossi, the only hearing member in a family of four. Her life takes a new direction when Bernardo “Mr. V” Villalobos, the choir teacher at school, discovers her singing talent. While the possibilities seem endless, Ruby hesitates to leave the family without an interpreter.
Observer

Baritone Lucia Lucas Becomes First Openly Trans Singer to Perform at the Met Opera

Last month, in the role of the escaped prisoner, Angelotti, in Puccini’s Tosca, Lucia Lucas, became the first openly trans singer to perform at the Met. Lucas was the first trans opera singer to come out, in 2014, and she has continued to perform traditional baritone roles in the years since. Lucas has the kind of rich, formidable, rumbling voice that the ears register as a force of nature: a hailstorm or an earthquake. Lucas is a Heldenbaritone, or a heroic baritone: a forceful, dramatic voice part with a high register, and a wide emotional range, generally associated with Wagner and with dark, masculine roles.
NewsBreak
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Greatest Song From American Movies

Movies had been part of the American culture for decades before the first song was sung on screen. As a matter of fact, for years, there was no music at all except for the pianos played in theaters during silent movies. The earliest songs in American film were in “The Jazz Singer” released in 1927. […]
Ionia Sentinel-Standard

Ionia's Billy Strings performs on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

An Ionia County native and Grammy Award winner played to a national audience Monday. William Apostol, known professionally as Billy Strings, performed on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Monday, March 14. The program is broadcast on CBS. Apostol performed the song “Know It All.” The performance...
TIME

In Memoria, Tilda Swinton Plays a Spiritual Adventuress Seeking the Source of a Mysterious Sound

There are some movies you may feel you have to see twice to understand. There are also some movies that become more puzzling, not less, the more often you watch them. Memoria, the latest from Thai master Apichatpong Weerasethakul , starring Tilda Swinton as a Scottish woman temporarily displaced in the jungles of Colombia, may be one of the latter—though that’s a recommendation, not a deterrent. Anyone who claims to fully grasp every element of Weerasethakul’s movies—like the haunted reverie Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives, or Tropical Malady, a lush dream romance—is blowing smoke, and should be avoided. His pictures weave a spell that lingers somewhere in the space between brain and spirit, like a song you heard before you were born. They’re so vividly filmed that it’s easy to recall and describe their imagery, but once you start heading down that road, you find yourself lapsing into synesthesia: how, for example, can a tree be alight with crackling radio signals? But those kinds of seemingly contradictory apparitions are standard in Weerasethakul’s world. His movies are a kind of wide-awake anesthesia. You emerge from them knowing exactly where your body has been, but unsure of where your spirit has wandered.
The Guardian

In this game, vampires aren’t feral beasts – they’re the global elite

How do you make vampires feel menacing again? For game developer Big Bad Wolf, the answer was to make the living dead responsible for everything wrong with our world. In an age where the lines between conspiracy and reality are increasingly blurred, Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong makes things reassuringly explicable. Despite all our species’ posturing, it turns out, an ancient council of vampires has been quietly pulling the strings for millennia. Slavery? A vampiric plan. Genocide? Vampires have profited from it, time and time again. In other words, what’s truly terrifying about these vampires is that they aren’t feral beasts, they’re the world’s elite – and you’re utterly powerless to stop them.
The Guardian

Companion Piece by Ali Smith review – scintillating tales across the centuries

Companion Piece is a fitting title for Ali Smith’s12th novel, her first after the extraordinary Seasonal Quartet. It’s a book that springs from the same source as its predecessors – written and published swiftly, it is about as real-time as novels get, set in the heart of lockdown in “this land of union-jack-the-lads in the year of our lord two thousand and twenty one”. It feels as if Smith so enjoyed the breakneck speed of writing her quartet that she has produced this: a companion piece. Even the (beautiful) David Hockney cover looks like it was designed to sit on a shelf next to the Quartet.
The Hollywood Reporter

PBS’ ‘Benjamin Franklin’: TV Review

Ken Burns' latest offering is a four-hour look at the wide-ranging life of the Founding Father, inventor, diplomat and writer. I admit that I take Ken Burns for granted. You probably do as well. Basically every year, sometimes twice a year, Burns drops a rigorously sourced PBS docuseries. Sometimes they run 16 hours, sometimes only four. Occasionally, when Burns isn’t ready with a directing effort, a show he executive produced will emerge instead. There has never been a Ken Burns documentary that didn’t teach me something and give me a context in which to understand what I learned.
