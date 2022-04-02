ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Expect a warmer than normal Saturday

By Candy Cáceres
 2 days ago

We had sunny skies across Kern county this Friday with temperatures reaching 76 degrees.

On Saturday, high temperatures will be around 10 to 12 degrees above normal for this time of year. Slightly cooler early next week, with breezy conditions Sunday and Monday.

We welcome summer-like conditions for Thursday and Friday, before cooling way down below normal. Air quality will be moderate on Saturday.

