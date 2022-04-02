Indigenous Institute of the Americas presents Santa Fe Days

Nez Perce’s jet boat tour on the Snake River into Hells Canyon. Today, there are 546 federally recognized tribes. Here’s how to engage respectfully and thoughtfully with Indigenous cultures domestically. History is filled with stories of Indigenous tribes in what we now call the United States. While we...
WASHINGTON (7News) – The U.S. Mint has released its second coin of the American Women Quarters program, honoring Dr. Sally Ride, the first American female astronaut to travel to space. Ride, 32, blasted off aboard the space shuttle Challenger in 1983, making her the youngest American to travel in...
A genomic study of Native peoples in the San Francisco Bay Area finds that eight present-day members of the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe share ancestry with 12 individuals who lived in the region several hundred to 2,000 years ago. Reported in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the study...
Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
If you're not yet familiar with the name Wilma Mankiller, you probably will be soon: The trailblazing former Cherokee Nation chief is coming to a U.S. quarter near you. When Mankiller – whose family surname refers to an ancestral tribal military rank – died in 2010 at the age of 64, she was remembered as a feminist pioneer and fierce advocate for Native Americans. Now, she's again being honored – this time, with her image emblazoned on a new series of U.S. quarters rolling out this year, honoring iconic women from American history.
Click here to read the full article. The British Museum in London said on Friday evening that it would remove the Sackler name from its galleries.
The decision follows similar decisions at a number of institutions, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Serpentine Galleries, and Tate Modern.
The news was announced via a joint statement issued by the museum and the Raymond and Beverly Sackler Foundation. Raymond and Beverly Sackler supported the museum for over 20 years, providing funding “between the 1990s and 2013,” according to the statement.
Their funding went toward the creation of galleries, educational facilities, and research areas at...
When William Wilson was a college student at the University of Hawaii in 1971, he noticed that the only people who spoke the Hawaiian language were elderly. Wilson became part of a group of activists who helped push for legislation to support Hawaiian language revitalization, part of the broader cultural renaissance. They advocated for legislation that would allow Hawaiian language to be taught in schools, funding for immersion education and national legislation to support language preservation.
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Saturday, the Seed Library in Santa Fe re-opened back at its original location at the public library’s southside branch. The Seed Library has thousands of vegetable, herb, and flower seeds donated by local growers and companies for people to check out at no cost. Since launching in 2019, the Santa […]
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Public Library is offering online classes for school-aged children to learn how to relax and unwind. They’ve started a meditation program every other Friday starting at 9:30 a.m. The class will focus on using meditation to be calm, focused, and engaged. The city is asking for parents to […]
Q: I was referred to you by the Internet's powers that be in regards to my great grandmother's set of fine china. My grandmother passed it onto myself and my husband in 2013, and it has either been in boxes or a closet ever since. I am at the point where I am considering selling it because I don't ever see us using it, and currently my husband and I are not intending to have children, meaning there will be no one to pass it onto after us; however, I want to make sure if I do sell it that we get a fair price.
Sponsorship opportunities are still available. if interested in contributing to a place of tribute unlike any other in existence. Register early to help us plan for supply chain issues and shipping delays at https://www.sftenmemorial.org/eve.../run-in-remembrance-2022.
The U.S. reported over 248,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending March 15, bringing the total count to more than 78.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 960,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In […]
Native Hawaiian Edith Kanaka’ole, who died in 1979, was an award-winning composer and instructor at Hawai’i Community College and University of Hawai’i at Hilo. The U.S. Mint has announced that Kanaka’ole will be one of five American women minted on new quarters in 2023. Representatives of...
At Santa Fe place it’s Aktion Club week, a week of service to the community. “It’s really quite amazing how these members have gone into the community, and they have worked so hard,” said Jessicia Smith Director of Santa Fe Place. The residents at Santa Fe place...
In one of his popular YouTube videos for NYT Cooking, Eric Kim introduces his Sheet-Pan Bibimbap as “really chill.” Drawing inspiration from the simplicity of his family’s preferred midnight snack, Kim gives the ultimate credit to his mother’s techniques before shyly admitting she now uses his recipe. The vegetables are roasted in olive oil, cooked rice is crisped on a hot sheet pan to emulate the effects of a dolsot. The result mimics a traditional bibimbap—though for a dish that varies from family to family, what is traditional?—and meets the simple aesthetics and unpretentious elegance that so many crave today. For me, there’s something validating about the bulk of Kim’s recipes. Despite not having my own midnight bibimbap memories (I’m Indian American), his food feels representative, because it is distinctly Asian American.
Indigenous languages are currently in crisis and Elders and language keepers are working tirelessly to document, teach and develop resources for generations to come.
But this is difficult as there are fewer and fewer fluent language speakers in Indigenous communities. Despite being tasked with keeping languages alive, many Elders, language keepers and community members are continuing to heal from the impact of residential schools and intergenerational trauma caused by genocide, colonialism, linguistic imperialism, new diseases, forced relocation, upset of Indigenous economic, social and political systems.
Numerous studies document the negative and lasting impacts of residential schools, including loss of language and...
This 18th-century batea is one of the subjects of a new study led by the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Metropolitan Museum of ArtA mysterious plant-based oil could help art conservators restore the shine to centuries-old masterpieces.
Click here to read the full article. Ashton Hawkins, who helped significantly bolster the reputations of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and what is now the Dia Art Foundation through his behind-the-scenes involvement at both institutions, has died at 84. The New York Times, which first reported his passing, said he died from complications of Alzheimer’s disease on Sunday in White Plains, New York.
At the Met and Dia, Hawkins helped steer the course on projects that involved the ultra-wealthy and the socially elite. His legal practice allowed him entrée into the upper echelons of New York society,...
A Ukrainian couple is collecting and sharing artwork made by children during the war. The pictures of war and violence are a reflection of what the children see in their home country. Roxana Saberi shares the stories of these young artists.
Click here to read the full article. “It can be said that every Black person in this country has been impacted by the Great Migration,” said Ryan Dennis, chief curator of the Mississippi Museum of Art, referring to the exodus of more than 6 million African Americans from the Deep South to the North, Midwest, and West Coast, in search of opportunity and agency, from the beginning of the 20th century into the 1970s. The Great Migration touched upon every facet of American life, notably in the arts, and transformed cities and towns across the nation.
Together with Jessica Bell Brown,...
Comments / 0