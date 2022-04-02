Indigenous Institute of the Americas presents Santa Fe Days

Q: I was referred to you by the Internet's powers that be in regards to my great grandmother's set of fine china. My grandmother passed it onto myself and my husband in 2013, and it has either been in boxes or a closet ever since. I am at the point where I am considering selling it because I don't ever see us using it, and currently my husband and I are not intending to have children, meaning there will be no one to pass it onto after us; however, I want to make sure if I do sell it that we get a fair price.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 16 DAYS AGO