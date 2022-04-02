The Woodlands reaches regional tourney for 1st time since 2016

The Woodlands goalie Noah Shepard (0) celebrates with Max Coady (19) after defeating Bridgeland 1-0 in the second period of a Region II-6A quarterfinal high school playoff soccer match at Woodforest Bank Stadium, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Shenandoah. (Jason Fochtman, Houston Chronicle / Staff photographer)

SHENANDOAH — The postseason has been bumpy for The Woodlands over the past five years.

Early exits, disappointments and a season where the postseason didn’t even exist have marred the Highlanders since their last trip to the regional tournament.

They are headed back, though.

The Woodlands defeated Bridgeland 1-0 Friday night in the Region II-6A quarterfinals at Woodforest Bank Stadium and advanced to the semifinals in Austin for the first time since 2016.

“It’s about the kids,” The Woodlands coach Jason Fanning, who wasn’t with the program back then, said afterwards. “Ever since I’ve been here, I’ve always been amazed with how hard everybody works. There’s always this perception that The Woodlands kids are gifted everything. And that’s just not the case.

“These boys tonight certainly proved that they are no stranger of hard work and putting in the tough minutes. They really kind of gutted it out there at the end.”

For senior center back Mason Vezza, it was a great feeling to finally get to the regional semifinals.

“It feels great to help the team get here and put our name in history,” Vezza said.

The Highlanders (19-1-2), now unbeaten 17 consecutive games, will square off with either Lake Ridge at Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex in a week.

The Woodlands defeated a Bears team Friday night that played a role in one of those early exits a year ago when they won 1-0 in the area round.

Bridgelnd (12-4-8) entered the third round of the playoffs unbeaten in 15 games (including a remarkable five scoreless ties).

The Woodlands applied pressure early and often on Bridgeland in the first half.

In the 7th minute, The Woodlands’ Henrique Caputo sent a free kick on net with Bears goalkeeper Johan Osuna making a save off a deflection.

Max Coady, a few minutes later, sent a shot that was tipped into the crossbar and out of bounds for a corner kick.

Around the 20th minute, Reinaldo Perera carried a nice ball into the box and defended off Bridgeland defenders left and right before crossing the ball.

In the 34th minute, the Highlanders finally broke through.

What started as a corner kick turned into a scramble in the box. Luis Quiros came up with the ball near the penalty kick spot and bounced in a shot in the back right corner for the 1-0 lead. A much needed boost after the Highlanders were kept off the board in last year’s match.

“At the time, I felt like it was certainly a reward for the work we had put in up to that point,” Fanning said. “It was a reflection of the pressure we had put them under. I felt it was deserved.”

It wasn’t a comfortable 1-0 lead at the halftime. It is the third round of the playoffs after all. But factoring in that The Woodlands shut out its first two playoff opponents — Aldine Nimitz and Cypress Ranch this past Tuesday — it was a big lift.

“It was huge,” Vezza said. “We came out with the lead and put them under pressure the rest of the game. We just wrapped it up from there.”

Noah Shepard made a couple big saves late to secure his third clean sheet of the postseason. The Woodlands has only allowed two goals in its past eight games.

“It was all about mentality,” Vezza said. “We just had to want it more than them. No matter, no matter the skill, we just wanted it more than them. And that’s why we won.”

Bridgeland’s season ends a year after it went to the regional final. In what turned out to be another strong defensive effort Friday night, the Bears only allowed six goals over their last seven games. Bridgeland defeated Klein Cain and Grand Oaks, respectively, by identical 2-1 finals in the first two rounds of the playoffs.

“It’s a fantastic team,” Fanning said. “Their coach does an amazing job with those kids. Clearly, they were really well prepared. When you see two teams that can play at a very high level, that’s what it comes down to is these little tiny small opportunities. We were just fortunate enough that we were able to take advantage of our chance.”

The Woodlands has reached the regional quarterfinals 10 times since the 1990s.

