World Famous Musician Will Be In Buffalo This Fall

This was a fun little project that ended up taking me a couple of hours because the more I could think of and the more I could find led me to another one. You know how when a TV show or maybe a movie acknowledges Western New York or is set in Buffalo, New York, we love it. We can't wait to tell everyone and we get super excited. The same exact thing happens when Buffalo gets mentioned in a song. Everyone knows the song 'Save A Horse Ride A Cowboy' by Big & Rich. Now, when we see Big & Rich and you personally tell them 'welcome to Buffalo', they will respond 'Chippewa's where we go!!' That line in their hit song is a nod to the Buckin' Buffalo back in the day.

