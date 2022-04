BRISTOL – Police next month will take part in a national campaign to cut down on distracted driving. The first leg of the “U drive. U text. U pay.” campaign will take place in April, while the second leg is usually held in the fall. The national campaign, which includes state police and various municipal police departments, steps up enforcement of distracted driving, which has been attributed to one of the leading causes of crashes over the past 10 years.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 21 DAYS AGO