SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – After taking a 26-20 lead at halftime, the Sioux City Bandits’ offense showed no signs of slowing down Saturday night as the boys in black used a 31-point second half to overcome Billings 57-44, pushing the franchise to a 3-0 start on the season.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO