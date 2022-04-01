HIGHLIGHTS | LSU Baseball vs. Auburn 3.31.22

The LSU Tigers appear headed for a very difficult road after firing Will Wade in the face of looming NCAA sanctions. The Tigers officially faced a stunning reality on Friday. Forward Mwani Wilkinson entered the transfer portal, the 11th LSU player to do so since Wade was fired three weeks ago. With two players declaring for the NBA Draft in addition to 11 transfers, LSU will move forward with zero scholarship players from last season still on the roster.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO