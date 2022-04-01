ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

HIGHLIGHTS | LSU Baseball vs. Auburn 3.31.22

tigertv.tv
 3 days ago

LSU Baseball falls to Auburn Thursday night in their first game of the three...

www.tigertv.tv

KLFY News 10

Hilliard fans seven as LSU takes Game 2 vs Auburn, 9-2

BATON ROUGE, La. – Senior right-hander Ma’Khail Hilliard tossed 5.1 shutout innings with seven strikeouts, as No. 12 LSU defeated Auburn 9-2 Friday in game two of the SEC series inside Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. LSU improves to 19-8 on the season and moves to .500 in conference play heading into the rubber match […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

SEC Basketball: Maybe LSU should sit out next season

Sometimes, pulling the plug on a failed effort is the only sensible response. LSU might need to consider skipping the 2022-23, SEC basketball season. That might be better than finishing last, with no post-season opportunities. The Bengal Tigers could line up a full schedule of lightweights instead, and maybe win 10 games.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Colin Kaepernick getting another NFL showcase

Colin Kaepernick will get another chance to showcase himself for NFL teams on Saturday as part of his work with the Michigan Wolverines this week. Friday’s NFL transaction wire revealed that Kaepernick will hold an “exhibition throwing event” at halftime of Michigan’s spring game on Saturday along with some draft-eligible players. NFL teams will be permitted to scout the event if they wish to do so.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU baseball drops the series to Auburn after Game 3 loss

Both LSU and Auburn entered Saturday’s Game 3 matchup with a lot on the line as the winner would take the series 2-1. In an all-Tiger matchup, who would prevail?. LSU started the day in their *Saturday* best gold unis and with Samuel Dutton on the mound. However, that wasn’t enough to take home a series win as AU clinched it with a 6-4 win in the rubber match.
AUBURN, AL
Larry Brown Sports

LSU facing stunning upheaval after Will Wade firing

The LSU Tigers appear headed for a very difficult road after firing Will Wade in the face of looming NCAA sanctions. The Tigers officially faced a stunning reality on Friday. Forward Mwani Wilkinson entered the transfer portal, the 11th LSU player to do so since Wade was fired three weeks ago. With two players declaring for the NBA Draft in addition to 11 transfers, LSU will move forward with zero scholarship players from last season still on the roster.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

No. 21 LSU drops series opener to No. 12 Kentucky

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 21 LSU (22-12, 3-3 SEC) dropped the opening series game against No. 12 Kentucky (22-8, 3-3 SEC) 5-3. The Wildcats used a three-run sixth inning to take down the Tigers on Friday, April 1 at Tiger Park. Shelbi Sunseri (5-3) got the start for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

Trae Hannibal 2nd Murray State transfer to commit to LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have added their third commit through the NCAA Transfer Portal and second from Murray State in point guard Trae Hannibal. Hannibal joins teammate Justice Hill who announced on Tuesday, March 29 that he was headed to Baton Rouge and Northwestern State’s Kendal Coleman.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WGNO

#20 LSU defeated by #8 Kentucky, 5-3

BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 20/21 LSU (22-13, 3-4 SEC) dropped the series opener against No. 8/12 Kentucky (23-8, 4-3 SEC), 5-3 Friday night at Tiger Park. Although LSU led most of the game, Kentucky regained the lead behind a three-run sixth inning to steal game one of the series. The Tigers outhit the Wildcats, 7-6 […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WKYT 27

Harrison’s seventh-inning hit sweeps No. 20 LSU in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. – Meeko Harrison had her biggest moment as a Kentucky Wildcat on Sunday afternoon, recording a two-out, two-run single in the top of the seventh inning to give Kentucky its first lead of the day as No. 8 Kentucky eked out a 5-3 win over No. 20 LSU to sweep the Tigers in Baton Rouge for the first time since 2016.
BATON ROUGE, LA

