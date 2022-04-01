HIGHLIGHTS | LSU Baseball vs. Auburn 3.31.22

It has not been a banner year for LSU Men’s basketball, to say the least. First, the Tigers had to fire former head coach Will Wade last month for a whole host of reasons right before the NCAA tournament began. Why? Boiled down: Wade wasn’t particularly adept at cheating (or hiding that he’s cheating).
BATON ROUGE, La. – Senior right-hander Ma’Khail Hilliard tossed 5.1 shutout innings with seven strikeouts, as No. 12 LSU defeated Auburn 9-2 Friday in game two of the SEC series inside Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. LSU improves to 19-8 on the season and moves to .500 in conference play heading into the rubber match […]
Sometimes, pulling the plug on a failed effort is the only sensible response. LSU might need to consider skipping the 2022-23, SEC basketball season. That might be better than finishing last, with no post-season opportunities. The Bengal Tigers could line up a full schedule of lightweights instead, and maybe win 10 games.
Colin Kaepernick will get another chance to showcase himself for NFL teams on Saturday as part of his work with the Michigan Wolverines this week. Friday’s NFL transaction wire revealed that Kaepernick will hold an “exhibition throwing event” at halftime of Michigan’s spring game on Saturday along with some draft-eligible players. NFL teams will be permitted to scout the event if they wish to do so.
No. 1 Tennessee (25-1, 7-0 SEC) defeated No. 5 Vanderbilt (20-5, 4-3 SEC), 6-2, Friday at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tennessee. First pitch for game No. 2 is scheduled for 8 p.m. EDT. SEC Network will televise Saturday’s matchup with Dave Neal (PxP) and former Vol Chris Burke (analyst) on the call from Hawkins Field.
LSU basketball will not have a single scholarship player from the 2021-22 squad returning after a mass exodus of players entering the transfer portal following Will Wade getting fired. It’s not uncommon for a college team to have to “start from scratch” in some way. It’s just that usually, that...
Both LSU and Auburn entered Saturday’s Game 3 matchup with a lot on the line as the winner would take the series 2-1. In an all-Tiger matchup, who would prevail?. LSU started the day in their *Saturday* best gold unis and with Samuel Dutton on the mound. However, that wasn’t enough to take home a series win as AU clinched it with a 6-4 win in the rubber match.
The LSU Tigers appear headed for a very difficult road after firing Will Wade in the face of looming NCAA sanctions. The Tigers officially faced a stunning reality on Friday. Forward Mwani Wilkinson entered the transfer portal, the 11th LSU player to do so since Wade was fired three weeks ago. With two players declaring for the NBA Draft in addition to 11 transfers, LSU will move forward with zero scholarship players from last season still on the roster.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have added their third commit through the NCAA Transfer Portal and second from Murray State in point guard Trae Hannibal. Hannibal joins teammate Justice Hill who announced on Tuesday, March 29 that he was headed to Baton Rouge and Northwestern State’s Kendal Coleman.
BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 20/21 LSU (22-13, 3-4 SEC) dropped the series opener against No. 8/12 Kentucky (23-8, 4-3 SEC), 5-3 Friday night at Tiger Park. Although LSU led most of the game, Kentucky regained the lead behind a three-run sixth inning to steal game one of the series. The Tigers outhit the Wildcats, 7-6 […]
LSU came into Friday night’s Game 2 looking to rebound after Thursday’s tough one-run loss to Auburn. A big offensive performance allowed the right Tigers to even up the series heading into Sunday’s rubber match. If Ma'Khail Hilliard keeps pitching like he has been lately, “Mike Day”...
BATON ROUGE, La. – Meeko Harrison had her biggest moment as a Kentucky Wildcat on Sunday afternoon, recording a two-out, two-run single in the top of the seventh inning to give Kentucky its first lead of the day as No. 8 Kentucky eked out a 5-3 win over No. 20 LSU to sweep the Tigers in Baton Rouge for the first time since 2016.
