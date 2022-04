The Science Museum in London will be hosting the Power Up “gaming extravaganza” over the Easter holidays to take visitors through the history of gaming. The event will begin on Tuesday, April 19 and feature over 160 consoles with hundreds of games. Visitors of any age will be able to explore the history of gaming with interactive experiences that include early consoles such as the Binatone or Atari 2600 to modern platforms such as PlayStation and Xbox.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO