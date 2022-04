No. 1 Oklahoma (31-0, 3-0 Big 12) run-ruled Alabama-Birmingham (20-12) 11-1 in five innings in Norman on Friday evening. Freshman pitcher Jordy Bahl struck out three batters and allowed one run on three hits in four innings. Sophomore pitcher Nicole May relieved Bahl at the top of the fifth inning.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO