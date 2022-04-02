ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Bubba Moore Foundation celebrates $1 million in donations

By Rebecca Fiedler
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 2 days ago
It’s been about 18 years since the passing of local legend Bubba Moore.

Moore’s memory has not faded from the community, and his legacy of love, giving and selflessness has manifested $1 million in donations to local charities.

“It was his basic nature just to help people," said Don Moore, brother of Bubba. "I was his business partner. So to be honest with you, sometimes I said, ‘Bubba, you help too much. Why don’t you stay here and work a little more and not go help somebody else that needs it?' But he was just the type of guy, where he wouldn’t have it.”

Bubba Moore lived many years in Bryan-College Station, working in sales with his family’s publishing company. He knew everyone in town, and couldn’t help but become ecstatic when any kind of charity fundraiser came about, his loved ones told KRHD. Often he’d draw attention (and thousands of dollars) to a noble cause with wacky public stunts, such as wearing a pink tutu or sleeping in a glasshouse.

“He helped me a lot with laughter," said Rose Selman, friend of Moore and vice president of the foundation. "He was just a great guy. He was a lot of fun, very personable and had a great personality.”

It’s the love that Moore gave that inspired his friends, including Selman, to create his namesake nonprofit after his passing in 2004. Now, the Bubba Moore Foundation celebrated a collective $1 million raised in since its inception - all of which has been given to organizations such as Twin City Mission, Project Unity, and Hospice Brazos Valley.

“We drive a lot, we spend a lot of time getting to the various locations," said Lisa McNair, CEO of Hospice Brazos Valley. "And then if patients are on hospice care, we provide all of their medications, all of their medical equipment.”

To date, Hospice Brazos Valley has received $80,000 from the Bubba Moore Foundation, which has all gone directly towards helping patients, McNair said.

“I think what’s critical [is] this long-term relationship with the Bubba Moore Foundation, knowing that when we have events we always have their support," she added.

To learn more about Bubba Moore and the foundation, visit the following link:

Home | Bubba Moore FDTN

