New Glarus, WI

Mary Ann Kleinheinz

Channel 3000
 2 days ago

NEW GLARUS, Wis. — Mary Ann Kleinheinz, 90, died peacefully in her sleep on April 1, 2022 in New Glarus, Wisconsin. She was born Mary Ann Debord on May 28, 1931 in Hopkins County Texas, the fourth of seven children born to Lawrence and Gladys Debord. Mary grew...

www.channel3000.com

Channel 3000

Carrie F. Berg

Carrie F. Berg went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, March 28, 2022. She was 106 years old. Carrie was the youngest daughter of Lars and Emma (Krueger) Jacobson, born May 20, 1915. Carrie married Alvin E. Berg on July 25, 1936, at Bethel Lutheran Church...
Channel 3000

Samuel Burr Ace, Jr.

Samuel Burr Ace, Jr. age 94 passed away peacefully at home with family at his side on Friday, April 1, 2022. He was born on July 9, 1927 the son of Samuel and Viva (Jones) Ace. On July 26, 1975 he married Marylou McCluskey. Sammy worked at the Oregon Feed Mill for about 20 years along with farming the home farm.
BELLEVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Lester “Les” P. Breunig

Lester “Les” P. Breunig, age 80, passed away in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family on Friday, April 1, 2022. He was born in Baraboo on March 5, 1942, to the late Roman E. and Agnes C. (Weynand) Breunig. He attended St. Norbert’s Catholic School in Roxbury and graduated from Sauk City High School in 1960. Les enlisted in the United States Army Reserve and served active duty during the Berlin Crisis in 1961. Les was united in marriage to Catherine “Cathy” M. Meinholz at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ashton on August 22, 1964. He was proud of his 45-year career as an insulator as part of Heat and Frost Workers Local 19, where he remained a lifelong member, serving twice as a board member. Les worked the last 16 years of his career at University of Wisconsin-Madison Physical Plant retiring in 2010. Volunteering was important to Les. Over the years, he volunteered with the Jaycees, Cow Chip Throw Committee, Sauk Prairie Community Club, worked the polls and was an elections supervisor for the Village of Prairie du Sac. Les was an active member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church, serving as a past Parish Council member, usher and, until recently, cemetery sexton. He was also an active member of the Knights of Columbus Blackhawk Council. Les enjoyed time spent with his family and he looked forward to going to breakfast and playing cards with friends.
SAUK CITY, WI
Channel 3000

Kris Arthur Potts

Kris Arthur Potts, age 61, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022, at his home of natural causes. He entered this world on Oct. 20, 1960, on his terms—arriving two months early, and kept his mom, dad, and everyone he came to know, on their toes from that day on. Kris was a Boy Scout and earned the God, Home and Country, the Pro de Patre Awards and the highest honor of Eagle Scout. He graduated from McFarland High School with the class of 1978, then continued his studies at UWMadison. Kris has a passion for music and was a member of the UW Marching Band, Academy-D in high school, and choir and band. He shared his love of music with his daughters and extended family through his performances at City Church. Kris enjoyed sports and was a referee for football and basketball games in the Madison area. He worked for many years as a Christian Journalist and, in recent years, as a seasonal National Park Ranger, which both fulfilled his love of traveling and sharing his faith and passion for History with others.
Channel 3000

Dolores R. “Dody” Condon

Dolores R. “Dody” Condon, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at her home in Argyle, WI. She was born on April 5, 1930, in Cincinnati, OH and was the daughter of John Henry Peterson and Nellie Elizabeth (Studer) Peterson. Dody grew up in Cincinnati until 1941, when the Peterson family moved to Indiana. In 1948, Dody graduated from Lapel High School, in Lapel, Indiana. Following high school, Dody attended St. Elizabeth Nursing School in Dayton, OH where she received her degree in Nursing as a Registered Nurse. On November 8, 1952, she was married to John Condon. In January of 1953, John was drafted into the United States Marines and was stationed in Florida. They then moved to Opa-locka, FL and started their family, with the birth of their first child, Sue. Following John’s honorable discharge from the service, they returned to Dayton where they welcomed four more children. They then settled in Virginia in 1961 and remained until 1973. From there they moved to Northern Illinois (Libertyville: 1973-1985 and Barrington: 1985-1992), before retiring to their forever home in Argyle.
ARGYLE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Baldwin Keeps the Wolves At Bay

Would I kill some wolves to keep Sen. Tammy Baldwin in Washington? You bet I would. Last week, Baldwin joined crazy conservative Sen. Ron Johnson and two Republican senators from Wyoming in introducing a bill that would delist the gray wolf and turn management of the species back to the states. This has raised howls among animal rights groups and, I would imagine, a lot of Baldwin’s base supporters in Dane County.
ANIMALS
Channel 3000

Tammy J. Lange

Tammy J. Lange, 53, of Benton, WI passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at home surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 4th at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Benton, WI, with Fr. David Flanagan officiating. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Family and friends may call on Sunday, April 3rd from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI; also on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.
BENTON, WI
Channel 3000

Ella L. Mueller

Ella L. Mueller, 98, of Belmont, died on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at the Peace Lutheran Church, Belmont. Pastor Jen Johnson will officiate. Burial will be at the Belmont Cemetery. Friends may call on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the church. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
BELMONT, WI
Channel 3000

Edwin “Pete” S. Kastberg

Edwin “Pete” Soren Kastberg passed away 3/28/22 at Sauk Prairie Hospital. Pete and his twin Erwin (Dick) were born on 3/28/31 in Norwalk, Wisconsin to Earl and Anna (Arndt) Kastberg. He attended Norwalk High School, graduating in the Class of 1949. He drafted into the Army in 1955....
NORWALK, WI
Channel 3000

Sterling Funmaker

Sterling Funmaker, (MaaHiraKaraga, One Who Watches Over The Earth) age 43, of New Lisbon, Wisconsin walked on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at the Waksikma Community Building in New Lisbon with Samson Falcon officiating. Burial will be at Boss Thunder Decorah Cemetery of rural New Lisbon, WI. Visitation will be held at Waksikma Community Center on Friday beginning at 3:00 p.m.
NEW LISBON, WI
Channel 3000

Duncan Robertson

Duncan A. Robertson, age 63, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at his home after a recent diagnosis of double pneumonia. He was born on September 16, 1958 in Dallas TX to Bruce and Jeanne (Hein) Robertson, and spent most of his life in Columbus, the town he loved.
COLUMBUS, WI
Norfolk Daily News

Mary Ann Wilcox

You are invited to take part in an 80th birthday celebration! The family of Mary Ann Wilcox is requesting that her friends and family shower her with cards in honor of her 80th birthday on March 16. Cards may be sent to 1106 Shorthorn Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701.
NORFOLK, NE
Channel 3000

Michael Francis McNerney

Michael Francis McNerney, age 29, of Stoughton, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, after a long, brave battle with mental illness. He was born on June 16, 1992, in Elmhurst, IL, the son of Frank and Christine (Matusik) McNerney. Mike grew up in Winfield, IL, and attended Wheaton North High School and later graduated from the UW-Madison with a Bachelors in Spanish.
STOUGHTON, WI
Channel 3000

Donald R. Vinopal

Donald Richard Vinopal, 78, of Mauston, WI, passed away peacefully at home on March 29, 2022. Donnie lived his entire life in Mauston. He was born at home to John and Mary Vinopal on April 9, 1943. He graduated from Madonna High School in Mauston in 1961. After meeting in 4H, Donnie married AnnMarie Phillips on February 23, 1963.
MAUSTON, WI
Channel 3000

LaVern Gieck

LaVern Gieck, age 94, passed away March 29 after a brief illness. Lavern was born at home in Denzer, Wi to George and Elsa(Malone) Gieck. LaVern started his career as a milk hauler, then worked 31 years for Twin City Forms as a union carpenter. He married Alice(Wirth) April 7,...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

David Siefkes

David Paul Siefkes, 83, of Richland Center passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Schmitt Woodland Hills in Richland Center. He was born on March 17, 1939, in Waterloo, IA, the son of Fredrick and Sylvia (Westberg) Siefkes. He graduated from Charles City High School and received his Bachelors Degree from Wartburg College, Masters Degree from the University of Missouri, and his Education Specialist Degree from the University of Wisconsin.
RICHLAND CENTER, WI
Channel 3000

Thomas John Pierick

Thomas John Pierick, 84, of Avoca passed away at home on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born on November 20, 1937, in Milwaukee the son of Marion and Frieda (Flemming) Pierick. Tom served in the US Air Force for 4 years. He had four children with his first wife: Tommy 1960, Greg 1962, Scott 1964, and Lori 1965. Tom married the love of his life Nancy Nihles in 1980 and he gained her daughter Janette into his family. Tom and Nancy were happily married for 41 years. He worked for Kraemer’s in Plain for 20 years, retiring in 2001. Tom loved deer and turkey hunting and having cookouts with his family at their seasonal camper. Tom and Nancy went to Florida for 3 months each year for 14 years.
AVOCA, WI
Channel 3000

Eugene (Gene) Schmid

Eugene (Gene) Schmid, 90 of Plain was welcomed into the outstretched arms of Jesus on March 31, 2022 while surrounded by his loving family. Gene was born to John and Clara (Heiser) Schmid on June 15, 1931 on the family farm in Loreto, WI. He attended a rural one room school through eighth grade and graduated from the Spring Green High School in 1949. In October of 1950, Gene and his good friend Vincent Limmex enlisted in the Army. He served as a Sergeant in Korea, was wounded three times, and was awarded a Purple Heart and two Oak Leaves. When he returned home, he began his long career in construction. On May 30, 1956 he married the love of his life, Helen ‘Lee’ Ederer. They built a home in Plain where they raised their four children and lived happily together for over 65 years. Gene was a kind, loving man whose smile would light up the room. He was a friend to all and put his wife, his children and his faith above all else.
PLAIN, WI
Channel 3000

Elise Lyn Moyer

Elise Lyn Moyer infant daughter of Chris and Sarah (Timmer) Moyer was stillborn on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Monroe Clinic Hospital. Elise is lovingly survived by her parents, Chris and Sarah of Monroe; siblings, Dante Reichert, Cody Reichert, Charleigh Moyer-Timmer; maternal grandparents, Jody (Shannon) Timmer, Robin Timmer (Doug Bailey); paternal grandparents, Don and Betty Surrell; maternal great grandmother, Linda (Will) Loring; paternal great grandmother, Dorothy Kay Surrell; Aunts, Meghan Timmer, Teresa Nelson; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her maternal great grandparents, Charles and Barb Timmer; and paternal great grandfathers, Tom Surrell Sr. and William Moyer Sr.
MONROE, WI
Channel 3000

Nang Van Vu

Nang Van Vu, 74, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Grant Regional Health Center, Lancaster. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 AM Monday, April 11, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville by Father John Bosco Bằng Đào. Friends and family may pay their respects from 3:00 – 5:00 PM, Sunday, April 10, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, and from 9:30 AM until the time of the funeral at the church. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
PLATTEVILLE, WI

